NASCAR at Texas: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

Kevin Harvick

While there may not be a big three in NASCAR as of yet this season, two long-time rivals are fighting for position in the standings.

Brad Keselowski got his second win of the season at Martinsville on Sunday, ending Kyle Busch's two-race winning streak, and as NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway and the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, there's a little battle brewing at the top of the Cup standings.

Busch and Keselowski sit first and fifth, respectively, in the standings and are tied for the most wins this season with two.

But Busch has had the hot hand as of late as he won his 201st race at the NASCAR national series on Saturday and has finished in the top three of seemingly every race, but Keselowski has quietly been very good, as well, coming into the race in Fort Worth.

Busch won last year's spring race so he will likely be favored to win, but Keselowski has five top-6 finishes in his last nine races at the track.

These two drivers have an interesting past and, if either gets the leg up on the other, a war of words may be in the cards very soon, which is always fun to watch.

What time does the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 start?

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 will take place Sunday, March 31. Live coverage begins on FOX at 3 p.m. EST.

What channel is the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on?

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the STP 500.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, March 28

Time Event Channel 4:05 p.m. Truck Series first practice No TV 6:05 p.m. Truck Series second practice No TV

Friday, March 29

Time Event Channel 3:05 p.m. Cup Series first practice FS1/TSN 4:05 p.m. Xfinity first practice FS1 5:10 p.m. Truck series qualifying FS1 6:35 p.m. Xfinity final practice FS1 7:40 p.m. Cup Series qualifying FS1/PRN/TSN 9 p.m. Truck Series Vankor 350 FS1/MRN

Saturday, March 30

Time Event Channel 9:05 a.m. Cup Series second practice FS1/TSN 10:10 a.m. Xfinity Series qualifying FS1 11:30 p.m. Cup Series final practice FS1/TSN 1 p.m. Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 FS1/PRN

Sunday, March 31

Time Event Channel 3 p.m. O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 FOX/PRN/TSN

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Reed Sorenson 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD Cody Ware 51 TBD B.J. McLeod 52 TBD Timmy Hill 66 TBD Garrett Smithley 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95 TBD Parker Kligerman 96 TBD TBA 197