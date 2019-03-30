NASCAR at Texas: Denny Hamlin still expects mayhem in qualifying despite rule changes

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin still expects mayhem in qualifying despite some rule changes put into place this week at Texas Motor Speedway.

"I don't think it will change a whole lot," Hamlin told reporters, via Fox Sports. "I mean, we saw in practice everyone was waiting for someone to go … there were groups of cars, so it's still going to be a waiting game, you still don't want to be first, or second for that matter, so it's going to be about who's willing to push it there at the end."

Two weeks ago in California, not a single driver managed to record a qualifying time in the third round, making Austin Dillon the winner due to his posting the fastest time in the second round.

With new qualifying rules introduced this season, drivers are allowed to draft, which increases speeds and times, but it has had side effects as well.

No driver wants to be first on the track because the man out in front of the line is posting the slowest time. So in Fontana, drivers were just waiting so as not to be first in line, and the time got down so precariously low no one was able to get started before the time ended.

In that same qualifying session, drivers couldn't get out from behind others at the front of pit road and couldn't register a time even if they wanted. As a result, NASCAR instituted new rules which forces drivers to leave a lane open on pit road so other cars can get out and put down a time.

Hamlin doesn't think this will prevent drivers from waiting to go out until the last possible minute, though.

"I think it's possible (it happens again), I think it's more likely you see people get logjammed trying to get off pit road and people trying to position themselves, other people trying to hurry up and get around them and ensure that they have a lap," he said. "So I still think it's going to be mayhem in a sense of you don't want to be last in line, but make sure you have enough time, so I think everyone is going to be trying to go at the same time."

Qualifying will start at 7:40 p.m. ET on Friday and can be seen on FS1.