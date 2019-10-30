NASCAR at Texas: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the AAA Texas 500

Martin Truex Jr. does what he always seems to do in the playoffs by locking up a spot in the final four with a win Sunday at Martinsville, and now we'll see who can take advantage at Texas and earn a spot at Homestead Miami Speedway this week.

As of right now, Denny Hamlin (2nd), Kyle Busch (3rd) and Joey Logano (4th) are in position to race in the championship in two weeks.

All three of these men are in great position to earn a spot with a victory at the 1.5-mile intermediate track in Texas this week. Busch is a great intermediate racer and obviously one of the most talented drivers in the game while Hamlin (who already won at Texas this year) and Logano have a lot of success on tracks such as this as well.

And with the way driving has gone recently at Texas — a lot of racing in a line staying in a pack — Logano and Hamlin's success at wide-open tracks such as Talladega or even Michigan, both men could be in line for wins again this week.

At the same time, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott have also had similar success in comparable instances. Kyle Larson, on the other hand, has had his struggles at intermediate tracks in the past.

But for this weekend, all eight drivers remaining in the playoffs have a great shot to win, including Truex who has made a name for himself as one of the best intermediate drivers on tour over the last three years.

What time does the AAA Texas 500 start?

The AAA Texas 500 will take place Sunday, Nov. 3. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the AAA Texas 500 on?

The AAA Texas 500 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App.

AAA Texas 500, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the AAA Texas 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 1

Time Event Channel 2:05 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 3:05 p.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 4:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice NBC Sports App 5:05 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBC Sports App

Saturday, Nov. 2

Time Event Channel 5:35 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying CNBC/NBC Sports App 7:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying CNBC/NBC Sports App/PRN 8:30 p.m. O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

Sunday, Nov. 3

Time Event Channel 3 p.m. Cup Series AAA Texas 500 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

AAA Texas 500 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the AAA Texas 500.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Reed Sorenson 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Ross Chastain 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD John H. Nemechek 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD Josh Bilicki 51 TBD Garrett Smithley 52 TBD JJ Yeley 53 TBD Timmy Hill 66 TBD Quin Houff 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95 TBD Parker Kligerman 96