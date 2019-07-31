NASCAR at Watkins Glen: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Go Bowling at The Glen

Chase Elliott

NASCAR gets back to road racing this week as the Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International Speedway for the 22nd race of the season.

Denny Hamlin is coming off of his third win of the year and second top-2 finish in a row, but he'll have stiff competition this week in New York as Chase Elliott is the defending champion, Martin Truex Jr. has a great recent history at the track and Kyle Busch is always good on road courses.

This 3.4-mile track is a significantly less technical one than Sonoma, but it presents challenges of its own and higher speeds as well.

With five races left until the playoffs begin, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, William Byron and Clint Bowyer all sit on the bubble as they continue to look for their first wins of the year.

The Xfinity Series will also be at Watkins Glen while the Truck Series will be in Eldora.

What time does the Go Bowling at The Glen start?

The Go Bowling at The Glen will take place Sunday, August 4. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Go Bowling at The Glen on?

The Go Bowling at The Glen will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Go Bowling at The Glen schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Go Bowling at The Glen.

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday, July 31

Time Event Channel 7:05 p.m. Truck Series first practice No TV 9:05 p.m. Truck Series final practice No TV

Thursday, August 1

Time Event Channel 7 p.m. Truck Series qualifying races FS1/MRN 9 p.m. Eldora Dirt Derby (Truck Series) FS1/MRN

Friday, August 2

Time Event Channel 12:35 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice No TV 2:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice No TV

Saturday, August 3

Time Event Channel 10:35 a.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/MRN 11:40 a.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN 1:05 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/MRN 3 p.m. Zippo 200 at The Glen NBC/MRN 6:40 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/MRN

Sunday, August 4

Time Event Channel 3 p.m. Go Bowling at The Glen NBCSN/MRN

Go Bowling at The Glen Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Quin Houff 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD TBA 51 TBD TBA 52 TBD Reed Sorenson 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95 TBD Parker Kligerman 96