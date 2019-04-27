×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASCAR makes changes to cut speeds at Talladega Superspeedway

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    27 Apr 2019, 02:28 IST
Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman

NASCAR took action Friday after high speeds at Talladega Superspeedway prompted concerns from drivers and teams.

The sanctioning body mandated the addition of a 1-inch wicker to the rear spoiler in a bid to reduce speeds after 21 cars averaged 200 mph or more in the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup practice session of the weekend.

Closing speeds were even higher — according to Autosport.com, several teams reported speeds of more than 208 mph in those situations.

"The closing rate, based on my memory, is the highest it's ever experienced," seven-time Cup series champion Jimmie Johnson said (via Autosport). "I heard some guys talk the closing rate was similar to what was run in 2001 or maybe what a truck would run like, but in my Cup career I haven't experienced either of those."

The higher speeds were a product of NASCAR's new 2019 aero package, which did away with the restrictor plates long used to limit speeds at Talladega and Daytona International Speedway. Instead, the teams used a tapered spacer. The result: Cars were producing about 100 more horsepower.

The higher RPMs also led to greater stress on engines, leading to a second NASCAR rule modification. Teams will be allowed to choose between two different rear-end gear options (.345 and .350) until qualifying Saturday. The gear they choose for qualifying will then be used for Sunday's race.

 

 

Advertisement
Top 5 Closest Finishes in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series History at Talladega Superspeedway
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Talladega: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for GEICO 500
RELATED STORY
Where to watch NASCAR at Talladega: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for GEICO 500
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Texas: Denny Hamlin still expects mayhem in qualifying despite rule changes
RELATED STORY
NASCAR announces big changes to 2020 Cup Series schedule
RELATED STORY
NASCAR Next Superstars of 2019 season
RELATED STORY
NASCAR vows changes after fans boo bizarre qualifying result
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Daytona: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for The Clash
RELATED STORY
Daytona 500 2019: NASCAR reportedly not planning changes despite lackluster Speedweeks races
RELATED STORY
Jeff Gordon Signs A Contact With NASCAR on Fox 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us