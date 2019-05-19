×
NASCAR Monster Energy Open results: William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson earn spots in All-Star Race

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    19 May 2019, 04:56 IST
William Byron
William Byron

The Monster Energy Open was a fantastic start to All-Star Race on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson all earned spots in the night race in Charlotte, where they will start 16th, 17th and 18th, respectively, and it all came with a bunch of drama.

Each of the first two stages were decided by overtime with Byron actually holding off Wallace for the Stage 1 win.

Wallace then came from behind to earn his spot in the second stage after he was well behind leaders Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez in the early going.

But a Daniel Hemric wreck brought the race to a halt and gave Wallace another chance.

He then came back to win in overtime.

The third stage was not as exciting in comparison to the first two as Kyle Larson led wire-to-wire to earn his spot in the All-Star Race.

The final race of the night will start at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

Alex Bowman earned the final spot in the race by winning the fan vote.

