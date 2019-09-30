NASCAR playoff standings 2019: Updated points for Cup chase after the Bank of America Roval 400
And then there were 12.
Chase Elliott won the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course Sunday as the NASCAR playoff field was cut from 16 to 12.
Ryan Newman and Alex Bowman provided some late-race drama, vying for the final spot in the Round of 12. Newman appeared to have the edge until he missed a chicane with a couple of laps remaining and had to serve a pass-through penalty.
Ryan Newman MISSED THE CHICANE!— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 29, 2019
WOW! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fWlnGapu1X
Bowman, who finished second behind Elliott, advanced into the Round of 12 thanks to Newman's misfortune.
In addition to Newman, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones were knocked out.
Elliott mounted an amazing comeback, after crashing into the Turn 1 tire barrier with 45 laps remaining and dropping to the back of the field. The Hendrick Motorsports driver passed Kevin Harvick with six laps remaining to take the lead for good.
After the race, Elliott drove to the spot where he plowed into the tire barrier and celebrated with a burnout.
Best celebration of the year? @chaseelliott | #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3cPofP2sqD— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 29, 2019
"If there's ever a lesson to not quit, today was the example," Elliott told NBC afterward.
It's the third win of the season for Elliott, and career win No. 6.
The NASCAR Playoffs continue Oct. 6 with the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.
NASCAR playoff points standings 2019
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Points
|No. 1
|Kyle Busch
|4
|3,046
|
No. 2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|6
|3,041
|
No. 3
|Denny Hamlin
|4
|3,030
|No. 4
|Joey Logano
|2
|3,029
|No. 5
|Kevin Harvick
|3
|3,028
|No. 6
|Chase Elliott
|3
|3,024
|No. 7
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|3,024
|No. 8
|Kyle Larson
|0
|3,006
|No. 9
|Alex Bowman
|1
|3,005
|No. 10
|Ryan Blaney
|0
|3,004
|No. 11
|William Byron
|0
|3,001
|No. 12
|Clint Bowyer
|0
|3,000
|No. 13
|Aric Almirola
|0
|2,081
|No. 14
|Ryan Newman
|0
|2,070
|No. 15
|Kurt Busch
|1
|2,056
|No. 16
|Erik Jones
|1
|2,009
|No. 17
|Daniel Suarez
|0
|707
|No. 18
|Jimmie Johnson
|0
|701
|No. 19
|Paul Menard
|0
|631
|No. 20
|Chris Buescher
|0
|598
|No. 21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|0
|555
|No. 22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0
|542
|No. 23
|Austin Dillon
|0
|539
|No. 24
|Ty Dillion
|0
|495
|No. 25
|Daniel Hemric
|0
|409
|No. 26
|Bubba Wallace
|0
|403
|No. 27
|Ryan Preece
|0
|387
|No. 28
|Michael McDowell
|0
|383
|No. 29
|Corey LaJoie
|0
|325
|No. 30
|David Ragan
|0
|320
|No. 31
|Matt Tifft
|0
|304
|No. 32
|Reed Sorenson
|0
|92
|No. 33
|Quin Houff
|0
|73
|No. 34
|Jamie McMurray
|0
|19
|No. 35
|Austin Theriault
|0
|15
|No. 36
|Andy Seuss
|0
|9
|No. 37
|Stanton Barrett
|0
|2
|No. 38
|Casey Mears
|0
|1
How the NASCAR playoffs work:
Sixteen NASCAR drivers qualified for the playoffs. Four were eliminated in the Sept. 29 race at Charlotte. Four more will be eliminated in the Oct. 20 race at Kansas, and four more will fall out at Phoenix on Nov. 10, leaving the final four drivers to compete straight up for for the NASCAR Cup title Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the first of the four playoff drivers to cross the finish line is crowned the champion.
How drivers earn points:
– Win Stage 1 or Stage 2 in a race: 1 playoff point (point awarded per stage win)
– Win a race: 5 playoff points
– Win the regular-season championship: 15 playoff points
Second place in the final regular-season standings earns 10 playoff points, third place receives eight points, and the points awarded decline to one point for 10th (4th = 7 points, 5th = 6 points, etc.).
Championship-contending drivers can accumulate additional playoff points throughout the playoffs via stage and race wins and may use all the playoff points they earn, from both the regular season and the playoffs, to advance all the way up to the Championship 4.
Playoff points are added to a championship-contending driver’s reset points total at the start of every round of the playoffs until they are eliminated from championship contention.
At Homestead-Miami, playoff points are off the table and the Championship 4 drivers enter the “winner-take-all” race tied in the standings.
Cup playoff information provided by NASCAR.