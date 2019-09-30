NASCAR playoff standings 2019: Updated points for Cup chase after the Bank of America Roval 400

Chase Elliott

And then there were 12.

Chase Elliott won the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course Sunday as the NASCAR playoff field was cut from 16 to 12.

Ryan Newman and Alex Bowman provided some late-race drama, vying for the final spot in the Round of 12. Newman appeared to have the edge until he missed a chicane with a couple of laps remaining and had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Bowman, who finished second behind Elliott, advanced into the Round of 12 thanks to Newman's misfortune.

In addition to Newman, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones were knocked out.

Elliott mounted an amazing comeback, after crashing into the Turn 1 tire barrier with 45 laps remaining and dropping to the back of the field. The Hendrick Motorsports driver passed Kevin Harvick with six laps remaining to take the lead for good.

After the race, Elliott drove to the spot where he plowed into the tire barrier and celebrated with a burnout.

"If there's ever a lesson to not quit, today was the example," Elliott told NBC afterward.

It's the third win of the season for Elliott, and career win No. 6.

The NASCAR Playoffs continue Oct. 6 with the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.

NASCAR playoff points standings 2019

Rank Driver Wins Points No. 1 Kyle Busch 4 3,046 No. 2 Martin Truex Jr. 6 3,041 No. 3 Denny Hamlin 4 3,030 No. 4 Joey Logano 2 3,029 No. 5 Kevin Harvick 3 3,028 No. 6 Chase Elliott 3 3,024 No. 7 Brad Keselowski 3 3,024 No. 8 Kyle Larson 0 3,006 No. 9 Alex Bowman 1 3,005 No. 10 Ryan Blaney 0 3,004 No. 11 William Byron 0 3,001 No. 12 Clint Bowyer 0 3,000 No. 13 Aric Almirola 0 2,081 No. 14 Ryan Newman 0 2,070 No. 15 Kurt Busch 1 2,056 No. 16 Erik Jones 1 2,009 No. 17 Daniel Suarez 0 707 No. 18 Jimmie Johnson 0 701 No. 19 Paul Menard 0 631 No. 20 Chris Buescher 0 598 No. 21 Matt DiBenedetto 0 555 No. 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0 542 No. 23 Austin Dillon 0 539 No. 24 Ty Dillion 0 495 No. 25 Daniel Hemric 0 409 No. 26 Bubba Wallace 0 403 No. 27 Ryan Preece 0 387 No. 28 Michael McDowell 0 383 No. 29 Corey LaJoie 0 325 No. 30 David Ragan 0 320 No. 31 Matt Tifft 0 304 No. 32 Reed Sorenson 0 92 No. 33 Quin Houff 0 73 No. 34 Jamie McMurray 0 19 No. 35 Austin Theriault 0 15 No. 36 Andy Seuss 0 9 No. 37 Stanton Barrett 0 2 No. 38 Casey Mears 0 1

How the NASCAR playoffs work:

Sixteen NASCAR drivers qualified for the playoffs. Four were eliminated in the Sept. 29 race at Charlotte. Four more will be eliminated in the Oct. 20 race at Kansas, and four more will fall out at Phoenix on Nov. 10, leaving the final four drivers to compete straight up for for the NASCAR Cup title Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the first of the four playoff drivers to cross the finish line is crowned the champion.

How drivers earn points:

– Win Stage 1 or Stage 2 in a race: 1 playoff point (point awarded per stage win)

– Win a race: 5 playoff points

– Win the regular-season championship: 15 playoff points

Second place in the final regular-season standings earns 10 playoff points, third place receives eight points, and the points awarded decline to one point for 10th (4th = 7 points, 5th = 6 points, etc.).

Championship-contending drivers can accumulate additional playoff points throughout the playoffs via stage and race wins and may use all the playoff points they earn, from both the regular season and the playoffs, to advance all the way up to the Championship 4.

Playoff points are added to a championship-contending driver’s reset points total at the start of every round of the playoffs until they are eliminated from championship contention.

At Homestead-Miami, playoff points are off the table and the Championship 4 drivers enter the “winner-take-all” race tied in the standings.

Cup playoff information provided by NASCAR.