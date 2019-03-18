×
NASCAR results at California: Kyle Busch secures 200th career victory after overcoming penalty

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    18 Mar 2019, 04:27 IST
Kyle-Busch-03172019-usnews-getty-ftr
Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch pulled off an unlikely win Sunday in the Auto Club 400 in Southern California to secure his 200th career victory across NASCAR's three major series. 

After starting fourth, Bush swept the first and second stages and led for a race-high 134 laps, but a costly penalty saw him fall from the top spot to the bottom of the pack. He received a penalty for speeding off pit road to start Stage 3, which initially gave Brad Keselowski the lead.

Busch came off the restart in 18th place and quickly fought to retake the lead. He held off Joey Logano and Keselowski down the stretch, while Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Busch was on the verge of reaching that feat in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway, but a late pit-road penalty ended his hopes. He ended up finishing second after leading a race-high 98 laps. His first career Cup win came in Fontana, which made Sunday's victory even more fitting.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was in the mix to start the race, but he spun out early in Stage 1. 

Busch's victory Sunday gave him his 53rd career NASCAR Cup win, and his second of the season. He now joins Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Matt Kenseth as the only three-time winners at Fontana. With the 200 career wins milestone to add to his already impressive resume, Busch is drawing comparisons to the legendary Richard Petty, who won 200 races in NASCAR's top series.

Monster Energy NASCAR results at California

  1. Kyle Busch

  2. Joey Logano

  3. Brad Keselowski

  4. Kevin Harvick

  5. Ryan Blaney

  6. Kurt Busch

  7. Denny Hamlin

  8. Martin Truex Jr.

  9. Aric Almirola

  10. Austin Dillon

  11. Chase Elliott

  12. Kyle Larson

  13. Daniel Suarez

  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

  15. William Byron

  16. Chris Buescher

  17. Jimmie Johnson

  18. Matt DiBenedetto

  19. Erik Jones

  20. Paul Menard

  21. Alex Bowman

  22. Ryan Newman

  23. Ryan Preece

  24. Michael McDowell

  25. David Ragan

  26. Matt Tifft

  27. Ty Dillon

  28. Ross Chastain

  29. Landon Cassill

  30. Bubba Wallace

  31. Corey LaJoie

  32. Cody Ware

  33. Daniel Hemric

  34. Reed Sorenson

  35. Joey Gase

  36. Garrett Smithley

  37. B.J. McLeod

  38. Clint Bowyer

