NASCAR results at Kansas: Brad Keselowski wins third race of year

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    12 May 2019, 08:46 IST
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski came on late, but he timed it just right to win his third race of the year and second of his career at Kansas at the Digital Ally 400 on Saturday.

Keselowski was hanging around the middle of the pack for much of the race, but down the stretch he came on strong and was able to win holding off Alex Bowman who finished in second place for his third consecutive race.

The race was looking to be all but decided, but thanks to a caution on behalf of Matt DiBenedetto it was forced into overtime with four laps to go.

This was the first-ever overtime finish at Kansas Speedway in a spring race.

Keselowski got off to a great start on the restart and held off Bowman and Erik Jones in third.

"We just got a great launch, and Alex Bowman I'll tell you, he's going to win a race," Keselowski told FS1 after the race. "He did a great job today, we just had a little bit fresher tires than he did and we were able to make the move on the outside there and just caught everything perfect and I'm so thankful."

Kyle Busch's run of top-10 finishes came to an end as he finished 30th.

Busch was making a push for the win, but he made contact with other cars on a restart which sent smoke off his car and forced him to pit and go to the back of the field. His streak comes to an end at 11.

NASCAR results at Kansas Speedway

1. Brad Keselowski
2. Alex Bowman
3. Erik Jones
4. Chase Elliott
5. Clint Bowyer
6. Jimmie Johnson
7. Kurt Busch
8. Kyle Larson
9. Tyler Reddick
10. Chris Buescher
11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
12. Aric Almirola
13. Kevin Harvick
14. Daniel Suarez
15. Joey Logano
16. Denny Hamlin
17. Austin Dillon
18. Daniel Hemric
19. Martin Truex Jr.
20. William Byron
21. Matt Tifft
22. Corey Lajoie
23. Ryan Newman
24. Paul Menard
25. Ryan Preece
26. Michael McDowell
27. David Ragan
28. Ty Dillon
29. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
30. Kyle Busch
31. Ross Chastain
32. Ryan Blaney
33. Bayley Currey
34. Quin Houff
35. Reed Sorenson
36. Matt DiBenedetto
37. Landon Cassill
38. Joey Gase
39. Timmy Hill
40. Cody Ware

