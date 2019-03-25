×
NASCAR results at Martinsville: Brad Keselowski dominates field, secures STP 500 win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25 Mar 2019, 04:12 IST
Brad-Keselowski-USNews-032419-ftr-getty.jpg
Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski came out on top at the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway in the Monster Energy Cup Series on Sunday.

Keselowski beat out Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch for his second win of the season. It was also his second career win in Martinsville.

The 35-year-old started in third and led for 446 of the 500 laps at the shortest track on the NASCAR schedule. This was the most laps led at Martinsville in modern history. So he celebrated his success. 

Keselowski also claimed a victory in Atlanta in late February.

Monster Energy NASCAR results at Martinsville

1. Brad Keselowski 
2. Chase Elliott 
3. Kyle Busch 
4. Ryan Blaney 
5. Denny Hamlin 
6. Kevin Harvick 
7. Clint Bowyer 
8. Martin Truex Jr. 
9. Aric Almirola 
10. Daniel Suarez 
11. Austin Dillon 
12. Kurt Busch
13. Ty Dillon
14. Alex Bowman 
15. Paul Menard 
16. Ryan Preece 
17. Bubba Wallace 
18. Kyle Larson 
19. Joey Logano 
20. Matt DiBenedetto 
21. Chris Buescher
22. William Byron 
23. Ryan Newman
24. Jimmie Johnson 
25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 
26. David Ragan 
27. Daniel Hemric 
28. Landon Cassill 
29. Matt Tifft 
30. Erik Jones 
31. Michael McDowell 
32. D.J. Kennington 
33. Corey LaJoie 
34. Ross Chastain 
35. Jeb Burton  
36. Cody Ware 

 

