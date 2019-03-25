NASCAR results at Martinsville: Brad Keselowski dominates field, secures STP 500 win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 25 Mar 2019, 04:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski came out on top at the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway in the Monster Energy Cup Series on Sunday.

Keselowski beat out Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch for his second win of the season. It was also his second career win in Martinsville.

The 35-year-old started in third and led for 446 of the 500 laps at the shortest track on the NASCAR schedule. This was the most laps led at Martinsville in modern history. So he celebrated his success.

When you lead the most laps in modern history at @MartinsvilleSwy, you burn it down like this.@keselowski | @Team_Penske pic.twitter.com/AEbVhPLvyy — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 24, 2019

Keselowski also claimed a victory in Atlanta in late February.

Monster Energy NASCAR results at Martinsville

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Chase Elliott

3. Kyle Busch

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Clint Bowyer

8. Martin Truex Jr.

9. Aric Almirola

10. Daniel Suarez

11. Austin Dillon

12. Kurt Busch

13. Ty Dillon

14. Alex Bowman

15. Paul Menard

16. Ryan Preece

17. Bubba Wallace

18. Kyle Larson

19. Joey Logano

20. Matt DiBenedetto

21. Chris Buescher

22. William Byron

23. Ryan Newman

24. Jimmie Johnson

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26. David Ragan

27. Daniel Hemric

28. Landon Cassill

29. Matt Tifft

30. Erik Jones

31. Michael McDowell

32. D.J. Kennington

33. Corey LaJoie

34. Ross Chastain

35. Jeb Burton

36. Cody Ware