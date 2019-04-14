NASCAR results at Richmond: Martin Truex Jr. grabs elusive short-track win
Martin Truex Jr. finally got that elusive win at Richmond Raceway.
The 2018 Cup Series champion held off Joey Logano on the final lap at the Toyota Owners 400 to take home his first win of the season and apparently an incredibly tough one to get on this particular track.
Coming into Saturday's race he had zero career wins at the track despite leading an average of 160 laps over the last three years.
But now he finally has that victory and was elated after his win.
"Really excited to win here at Richmond," Truex told Fox after the race.
"I've always really loved this track…I've always loved coming here, and the short-track win, everybody kept asking me when it was going to happen and you know tonight we didn't have the best car but we've lost here with the best car a bunch of times, so we just fought, we battled."
Retweet to congratulate @MartinTruex_Jr on his first victory with @JoeGibbsRacing! #ToyotaOwners400 pic.twitter.com/8rwWL6IRFN— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 14, 2019
Truex really had to fight for the win as Logano was on his bumper for the final two laps after getting past Clint Bowyer, but the 39-year-old driver wasn't going to let the defending Cup series winner catch him, especially after what happened last season at Martinsville in the playoffs.
"We just had to hold him off," Truex said.
"Being out front was important tonight, thanks to the pit crew that kept us out there, you know, they've had a tough year, tough week last week and we beat up on them pretty good all week after Bristol and they had the best stop of the year tonight."
NASCAR results at Richmond Raceway
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Joey Logano
3. Clint Bowyer
4. Kevin Harvick
5. Denny Hamlin
6. Austin Dillon
7. Brad Keselowski
8. Kyle Busch
9. Ryan Newman
10. Paul Menard
11. Kurt Busch
12. Jimmie Johnson
13. William Byron
14. Erik Jones
15. Chase Elliott
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Alex Bowman
18. Daniel Suarez
19. Daniel Hemric
20. Ryan Preece
21. Ty Dillon
22. Chris Buescher
23. Aric Almirola
24. Matt DiBenedetto
25. Ryan Blaney
26. Corey Lajoie
27. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
28. David Ragan
29. Matt Tifft
30. Ross Chastain
31. Jeb Burton
32. Bayley Currey
33. Joey Gase
34. Quin Houff
35. Landon Cassill
36. Michael McDowell
37. Kyle Larson