NASCAR results at Texas: Denny Hamlin overcomes violation, gets second win of season
Denny Hamlin got his second win of the season on Sunday with a first place finish at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.
But, his road to victory wasn't easy, as he had to overcome a tire violation his team committed on pit road.
Listen as @NASCARONFOX breaks down the uncontrolled tire violation for the Stage 2 winner, @dennyhamlin. pic.twitter.com/of3WC7kW28— NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 31, 2019
Nevertheless, Hamlin came out on top and was able to celebrate at the conclusion of the race. He was winless in 2018, so he's off to a strong start this season.
Burn it down, @dennyhamlin!@JoeGibbsRacing | @TXMotorSpeedway pic.twitter.com/x5RhsV5C7W— NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 31, 2019
The 38-year-old is now the third repeat winner of 2019. He joins Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.
Hamlin's win at Texas Motor Speedway was his fourth top five finish of the year. He was trailed by second-place finisher Clint Boyer.
NASCAR results at Texas Motor Speedway
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Clint Bowyer
3. Daniel Suarez
4. Erik Jones
5. Jimmie Johnson
6. William Byron
7. Aric Almirola
8. Kevin Harvick
9. Kurt Busch
10. Kyle Busch
11. Ryan Newman
12. Martin Truex Jr.
13. Chase Elliott
14. Austin Dillon
15. Michael McDowell
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Joey Logano
18. Alex Bowman
19. Paul Menard
20. Chris Buescher
21. Ty Dillon
22. Ryan Preece
23. Bubba Wallace
24. Matt Tifft
25. David Ragan
26. Matt DiBenedetto
27. Parker Kligerman
28. Corey LaJoie
29. Ross Chastain
30. Landon Cassill
31. BJ McLeod
32. Garrett Smithley
33. Daniel Hemric
34. Reed Sorenson
35. Bayley Currey
36. Brad Keselowski
37. Ryan Blaney
38. Timmy Hill
39. Kyle Larson