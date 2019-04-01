NASCAR results at Texas: Denny Hamlin overcomes violation, gets second win of season

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin got his second win of the season on Sunday with a first place finish at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

But, his road to victory wasn't easy, as he had to overcome a tire violation his team committed on pit road.

Listen as @NASCARONFOX breaks down the uncontrolled tire violation for the Stage 2 winner, @dennyhamlin. pic.twitter.com/of3WC7kW28 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 31, 2019

Nevertheless, Hamlin came out on top and was able to celebrate at the conclusion of the race. He was winless in 2018, so he's off to a strong start this season.

The 38-year-old is now the third repeat winner of 2019. He joins Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

Hamlin's win at Texas Motor Speedway was his fourth top five finish of the year. He was trailed by second-place finisher Clint Boyer.

NASCAR results at Texas Motor Speedway

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Clint Bowyer

3. Daniel Suarez

4. Erik Jones

5. Jimmie Johnson

6. William Byron

7. Aric Almirola

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Kurt Busch

10. Kyle Busch

11. Ryan Newman

12. Martin Truex Jr.

13. Chase Elliott

14. Austin Dillon

15. Michael McDowell

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Joey Logano

18. Alex Bowman

19. Paul Menard

20. Chris Buescher

21. Ty Dillon

22. Ryan Preece

23. Bubba Wallace

24. Matt Tifft

25. David Ragan

26. Matt DiBenedetto

27. Parker Kligerman

28. Corey LaJoie

29. Ross Chastain

30. Landon Cassill

31. BJ McLeod

32. Garrett Smithley

33. Daniel Hemric

34. Reed Sorenson

35. Bayley Currey

36. Brad Keselowski

37. Ryan Blaney

38. Timmy Hill

39. Kyle Larson