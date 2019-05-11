NASCAR's Bubba Wallace breaks down in tears addressing battle with depression

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace bravely discussed his personal struggles ahead of Saturday's Cup series race at Kansas Speedway.

Wallace, 25, who made his Cup series debut in 2017, said it has been hard getting through his second full season at the top level. Wallace's best finish was 17th at Martinsville in late March.

"You try to be the best you can and sometimes it ain't damn good enough," he said, via the Associated Press.

Wallace later added he has gone through "depression and everything with it."

He sits 28th in the standings in the famed No. 43 car of Richard Petty Motorsports.

"I'll be damned," Wallace said as he pulled his hat over his eyes. "It all goes away when you get behind the wheel. It's 16 years of driving. It helps. But it's tough."

Wallace was speaking to media between practice and qualifying sessions Friday when he said, "I'm on the verge of breaking down. And I am what I am.

"It's been a rough moment for a while. Just trying to do everything I can."

Wallace, who will start 12th at Kansas City, noted that he has appreciated the support from fans. Most recently those in the stands after Monday's race at Dover when he heard people shouting his name.

"They were just shouting my name," Wallace said. "A frustrating weekend, but going through the stands, it was nice. It was nice to see all the support and love."

He continued to receive support on social media.

Driver Matt DiBenedetto tweeted Friday, "Hang in there. You will be a part of this sport for a long time to come. We love your passion ... and how much you care about it."

Hang in there @BubbaWallace! You will be a part of this sport for a long time to come. We love your passion for our sport and how much you care about it https://t.co/PYmlmVYSEi — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) May 10, 2019

Wallace is winless in 51 Cup starts. His best finish is second in last year's Daytona 500. He began racing at NASCAR's second-highest level, the Xfinity Series, in 2012 as an 18-year-old. He posted six top-five finishes and 35 top 10s in 85 starts, with his last start coming in 2017.

Wallace's only victories in NASCAR's three national touring series have come in the truck series, where he has six wins. In 2014, he finished third in the standings in his second and final season as a full-time driver in the truck series.