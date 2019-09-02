NASCAR standings 2019: Updated points for Cup series playoffs after the Bojangles' Southern 500

Erik Jones

There was an extended delay as weather pushed back the start of the Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The race went well into the night and saw Erik Jones take home the checkered flag in his 100th start.

"I can guarantee I ain't going to bed," Jones said on the TV broadcast after the race.

It's the second to last race before the playoffs, which makes every position count even more, especially for players on the bubble.

Kyle Larson finished in second while Kyle Busch — who led for 118 laps before slamming into the wall allowing Jones to take the lead — finished in third, Kevin Harvick fourth and Brad Keselowski fifth.

There was one of seven caution flags on Lap 274 after a big crash involving a number of drivers including Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson.

Here are your updated point standings.

NASCAR points standings 2019

Below are the updated standings following the Bojangles' Southern 500. Winners are in bold and are guaranteed a playoff spot.

Rank Driver Wins Points No. 1 Kyle Busch 4 966 No. 2 Joey Logano 2 916 No. 3 Denny Hamlin 4 863 Kevin Harvick 2 863 No. 5 Martin Truex Jr. 4 860 No. 6 Brad Keselowski 3 826 No. 7 Chase Elliott 2 775 No. 8 Kurt Busch 1 771 No. 9 Ryan Blaney 0 710 No. 10 Kyle Larson 0 700 No. 11 Alex Bowman 1 694 No. 12 Erik Jones 1 686 No. 13 William Byron 0 680 No. 14 Aric Almirola 0 674 No. 15 Clint Bowyer 0 620 No. 16 Ryan Newman 0 617 Daniel Suarez 0 617 No. 18 Jimmie Johnson 0 586 No. 19 Paul Menard 0 548 No. 20 Chris Buescher 0 531 No. 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0 483 No. 22 Matt DiBenedetto 0 467 No. 23 Austin Dillon 0 454 No. 24 Ty Dillon 0 417 No. 25 Daniel Hemric 0 370 No. 26 Ryan Preece 0 333 No. 27 Bubba Wallace 0 317 No. 28 Michael McDowell 0 304 No. 29 Corey Lajoie 0 280 No. 30 David Ragan 0 268 No. 31 Matt Tifft 0 263 No. 32 Reed Sorenson 0 75 No. 33 Quin Houff 0 71 No. 34 Jamie McMurray 0 19 No. 35 Austin Theriault 0 10 No. 36 Andy Seuss 0 9 No. 37 Stanton Barrett 0 1 No. 38 Casey Mears 0 1

Who’s on the Cup Series playoff bubble?

Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez are tied for 16th with 617 points.



Jimmie Johnson is in 18th place with 586 points while Paul Menard is 19th with 548 points.

Every spot counts and there is just one race left for drivers to move into playoff contention.

How are NASCAR driver points awarded per race?

Each finishing spot in the field earns driver points with the maximum being 40 for a win. These points accrue over the season as do owner points.

Drivers can also earn points based off of their finishes in the first two stages of the race. The driver who finishes first earns 10 points, the man who finishes in second earns nine and so on and so forth, points earned in those stages are then added to the points earned at the finish of a race.

The points are added up over all of the races and there is a reset after the regular-season finale in the 26th race. Drivers who have earned wins or finish in the top 16 of the Cup Series standings then move on to the playoffs.

Drivers accumulate playoff points earning five bonus points for a win and one for a stage win. Those points are added to a driver's total at the start of the playoffs.

For a more in-depth look at how scoring works, click here.