NASCAR standings 2019: Updated points for Cup series playoffs after the Brickyard 400

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick captured the pole for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and that helped him have a successful Sunday.

Harvick took home the checkered flag for the third time in 2019.

He finished fourth at the Bojangles' Southern 500 last week and is finishing the regular season on a high note, as he's won three of his last seven races.

“My team built a great race car. I can’t say enough about everyone on (this team)," Harvick said after the race. "They built a heck of a race car. It’s the same stuff that we took to Michigan and had a real good weekend there, obviously, and went to Victory Lane."

Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace finished in second and third place, respectively. But only Logano will make a playoff appearance.

The playoffs are set to begin Sept. 15 at the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here are your updated point standings.

NASCAR points standings 2019

Below are the updated standings following the Brickyard 400. Drivers in bold qualified for the playoffs.

Rank Driver Wins Points No. 1 Kyle Busch 4 2,045 No. 2 Denny Hamlin 4 2,030 No. 3 Martin Truex Jr. 4 2,029 No. 4 Kevin Harvick 3 2,028 Joey Logano 2 2,028 No. 6 Brad Keselowski 3 2,024 No. 7 Chase Elliott 2 2,018 No. 8 Kurt Busch 1 2,011 No. 9 Alex Bowman 1 2,005 Erik Jones 1 2,005 Kyle Larson 0 2,005 No. 12 Ryan Blaney 0 2,004 No. 13 William Byron 0 2,001 Aric Almirola 0 2,001 No. 15 Clint Bowyer 0 2,000 Ryan Newman 0 2,000 No. 17 Daniel Suarez 0 648 No. 18 Jimmie Johnson 0 609 No. 19 Paul Menard 0 575 No. 20 Chris Buescher 0 554 No. 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0 489 No. 22 Matt DiBenedetto 0 486 No. 23 Austin Dillon 0 479 No. 24 Ty Dillon 0 441 No. 25 Daniel Hemric 0 373 No. 26 Ryan Preece 0 354 No. 27 Bubba Wallace 0 351 No. 28 Michael McDowell 0 324 No. 29 Corey LaJoie 0 298 No. 30 David Ragan 0 285 No. 31 Matt Tifft 0 268 No. 32 Reed Sorenson 0 89 No. 33 Quin Houff 0 71 No. 34 Jamie McMurray 0 19 No. 35 Austin Theriault 0 10 No. 36 Andy Seuss 0 9 No. 37 Stanton Barrett 0 2 No. 38 Casey Mears 0 1

Who missed the playoffs?

Daniel Suarez finished in 17th with 648 points while Paul Menard finished in 19th with 575 points.

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time champion, will miss the playoffs for the first time in his career.

How are NASCAR driver points awarded per race?

Each finishing spot in the field earns driver points with the maximum being 40 for a win. These points accrue over the season as do owner points.

Drivers can also earn points based off of their finishes in the first two stages of the race. The driver who finishes first earns 10 points, the man who finishes in second earns nine and so on and so forth, points earned in those stages are then added to the points earned at the finish of a race.

The points are added up over all of the races and there is a reset after the regular-season finale in the 26th race. Drivers who have earned wins or finish in the top 16 of the Cup Series standings then move on to the playoffs.

Drivers accumulate playoff points earning five bonus points for a win and one for a stage win. Those points are added to a driver's total at the start of the playoffs.

For a more in-depth look at how scoring works, click here.