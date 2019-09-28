×
NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte: William Byron wins pole, field set for Bank of America ROVAL 400

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28 Sep 2019, 03:12 IST
William Byron is in great position to stick around for the second round of the playoffs after he won his fifth pole of the year and will start first at the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

This is Byron's fifth pole in 65 career starts, and sitting in 12th in the Cup Standings, the 21-year-old has a great shot to punch his ticket to the next round in his second season.

"I knew we could qualify top 5, but I was really wanting a pole and really kind of went out there and got it," Byron said. "So, really proud of this Unifirst team, it's going to be great to start up front."

Clint Bowyer had some issues with his engine in qualifying, but sitting in 14th in the standings he earned a fifth-place starting position and is also in good shape heading into Sunday. Now we'll see how his car works then too.

Kurt Busch (23rd) and Erik Jones (15th) will have some work to do this weekend as they sit 15th and 16th, respectively, in the Cup Series standings in the final race of the first round of NASCAR's playoffs.

NASCAR at Charlotte starting lineup, qualifying results

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 William Byron 24
No. 2 Alex Bowman 88
No. 3 Joey Logano 22
No. 4 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 5 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 6 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 7 Kyle Larson 42
No. 8 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 9 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 10 Paul Menard 21
No. 11 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 12 Chris Buescher 37
No. 13 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 14 Ryan Preece 47
No. 15 Erik Jones 20
No. 16 Aric Almirola 10
No. 17 Kyle Busch 18
No. 18 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 19 Chase Elliott 9
No. 20 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 22 Michael McDowell 34
No. 23 Kurt Busch 1
No. 24 Ryan Newman 6
No. 25 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
No. 26 Corey Lajoie 32
No. 27 David Ragan 38
No. 28 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 29 Ty Dillon 13
No. 30 Austin Dillon 3
No. 31 Cody Ware 51
No. 32 Landon Cassill 00
No. 33 Timmy Hill 66
No. 34 Josh Bilicki 53
No. 35 Garrett Smithley 52
No. 36 Matt Tifft 36
No. 37 Ross Chastain 15
No. 38 Reed Sorenson 77
No. 39 Joe Nemechek 27
No. 40 Parker Kligerman 96

What time does the Bank of America ROVAL 400 start?

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will take place Sunday, Sept. 29. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on?

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBC. The race also can be livestreamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Bank of America ROVAL 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bank of America ROVAL 400:

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 28

11:05 a.m. Cup Series second practice NBC Sports App
12:10 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App/
2 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN
3:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Sept. 29

2:30 p.m. Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 NBC/NBC Sports App/PRN
