NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte: William Byron wins second pole of year

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    24 May 2019, 05:28 IST
William Byron
William Byron

William Byron has been great in qualifying recently and will start up front in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

The 19-year-old beat out Aric Almirola for the top spot at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend to win his second pole of the year.

Kyle Busch will start third and Austin Dillon will be fourth.

Kyle Larson will have to fight his way from the back of the pack as he qualified 25th one week after his All-Star Race win.

The Coca-Cola 600 can be seen Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on Fox.

Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 William Byron 24
No. 2 Aric Almirola 10
No. 3 Kyle Busch 18
No. 4 Austin Dillon 3
No. 5 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 6 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 7 Joey Logano 22
No. 8 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 10 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 11 Kurt Busch 1
No. 12 Chase Elliott 9
No. 13 Alex Bowman 88
No. 14 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 15 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 16 Erik Jones 20
No. 17 Paul Menard 21
No. 18 Ryan Newman 6
No. 19 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 20 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 21 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 22 Chris Buescher 37
No. 23 Michael McDowell 34
No. 24 Ryan Preece 47
No. 25 Kyle Larson 42
No. 26 Matt Tifft 36
No. 27 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 28 Ty Dillon 13
No. 29 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
No. 30 Corey Lajoie 32
No. 31 David Ragan 38
No. 32 Landon Cassill 00
No. 33 Bayley Currey 52
No. 34 Parker Kligerman 96
No. 35 Ross Chastain 15
No. 36 BJ McLeod 53
No. 37 Reed Sorenson 27
No. 38 Cody Ware 51
No. 39 Quin Houff 77
No. 40 Joey Gase 66
 

What time does the Coca-Cola 600 start?

The Coca-Cola 600 will take place Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins on Fox at 6 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Coca-Cola 600 on?

The Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast nationally on Fox. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Coca-Cola 600 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Coca-Cola 600.

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, May 25

Time Event Channel
8:35 a.m. Cup Series second practice FS1
9:35 a.m. Xfinity Series qualifying FS1
11:05 a.m. Cup Series final practice FS1
1 p.m. Xfinity Series Alsco 300 FS1/PRN

Sunday, May 26

Time Event Channel
6 p.m. Coca-Cola 600 Fox/PRN

 

Contact Us