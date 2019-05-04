×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASCAR starting lineup at Dover: Chase Elliott wins pole one week after Talladega win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    04 May 2019, 02:06 IST
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott may be finding his groove.

One week after taking home his first win of the year at Talladega Superspeedway, Elliott won his second pole of the year at The Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway.

Elliott is in great position to get his second career win at the track and he certainly loves racing there with five career top-5 finishes in Dover.

William Byron will start second and Kyle Larson will be third.

Kyle Busch had a bit of a rough day qualifying 22nd.

The Gander RV 400 can be seen Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Fox.

Gander RV 400 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 Chase Elliott 9
No. 2 William Byron 24
No. 3 Kyle Larson 42
No. 4 Joey Logano 22
No. 5 Alex Bowman 88
No. 6 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 7 Aric Almirola 10
No. 8 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 9 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 10 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 11 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 12 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 13 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 14 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 15 Erik Jones 20
No. 16 Austin Dillon 3
No. 17 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 18 Paul Menard 21
No. 19 Kurt Busch 1
No. 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 21 Ryan Newman 6
No. 22 Kyle Busch 18
No. 23 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 24 David Ragan 38
No. 25 Ty Dillon 13
No. 26 Michael McDowell 34
No. 27 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
No. 28 Corey Lajoie 32
No. 29 Ryan Preece 47
No. 30 Chris Buescher 37
No. 31 Landon Cassill 00
No. 32 Matt Tifft 36
No. 33 Cody Ware 51
No. 34 BJ McLeod 52
No. 35 Quin Houff 77
No. 36 Ross Chastain 15
No. 37 Reed Sorenson 27
 

What time does the Gander RV 400 start?

The Gander RV 400 will take place Sunday, May 5. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

What channel is the Gander RV 400 on?

The Gander RV 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Gander RV 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Gander RV 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, May 3

Time Event Channel
5 p.m. Truck Series JEGS 200 FS1/MRN

Saturday, May 4

Time Event Channel
9:05 a.m. ET Cup Series Second Practice FS1/MRN
10:10 a.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying FS1
12 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice Fox/MRN
1:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Allied Steel Buildings 200 FS1/MRN

Sunday, May 5

Time Event Channel
2 p.m. Cup Series Gander RV 400 FS1/MRN
Advertisement
NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega: Austin Dillon wins second pole of year
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Talladega: Chase Elliott wins as Chevrolet teams flex muscles
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol: Chase Elliott wins pole after Ryan Blaney sets record
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix: Ryan Blaney wins pole; Chase Elliott qualifies second
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Dover: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Gander RV 400
RELATED STORY
Where to watch NASCAR at Talladega: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for GEICO 500
RELATED STORY
Elliott wins as Chevrolet teams flex muscles at Talladega
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Dover: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for Gander RV 400
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Texas: Jimmie Johnson wins pole after sweeping qualifying
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Talladega: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for GEICO 500
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us