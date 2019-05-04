NASCAR starting lineup at Dover: Chase Elliott wins pole one week after Talladega win
Chase Elliott may be finding his groove.
One week after taking home his first win of the year at Talladega Superspeedway, Elliott won his second pole of the year at The Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway.
Elliott is in great position to get his second career win at the track and he certainly loves racing there with five career top-5 finishes in Dover.
William Byron will start second and Kyle Larson will be third.
Kyle Busch had a bit of a rough day qualifying 22nd.
The Gander RV 400 can be seen Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Fox.
Gander RV 400 starting lineup
Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|No. 1
|Chase Elliott
|9
|No. 2
|William Byron
|24
|No. 3
|Kyle Larson
|42
|No. 4
|Joey Logano
|22
|No. 5
|Alex Bowman
|88
|No. 6
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|No. 7
|Aric Almirola
|10
|No. 8
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|No. 9
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|No. 10
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|No. 11
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|No. 12
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|No. 13
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|No. 14
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|No. 15
|Erik Jones
|20
|No. 16
|Austin Dillon
|3
|No. 17
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95
|No. 18
|Paul Menard
|21
|No. 19
|Kurt Busch
|1
|No. 20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|No. 21
|Ryan Newman
|6
|No. 22
|Kyle Busch
|18
|No. 23
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|No. 24
|David Ragan
|38
|No. 25
|Ty Dillon
|13
|No. 26
|Michael McDowell
|34
|No. 27
|Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
|43
|No. 28
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|No. 29
|Ryan Preece
|47
|No. 30
|Chris Buescher
|37
|No. 31
|Landon Cassill
|00
|No. 32
|Matt Tifft
|36
|No. 33
|Cody Ware
|51
|No. 34
|BJ McLeod
|52
|No. 35
|Quin Houff
|77
|No. 36
|Ross Chastain
|15
|No. 37
|Reed Sorenson
|27
What time does the Gander RV 400 start?
The Gander RV 400 will take place Sunday, May 5. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Gander RV 400 on?
The Gander RV 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .
Gander RV 400 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Gander RV 400.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, May 3
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|5 p.m.
|Truck Series JEGS 200
|FS1/MRN
Saturday, May 4
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|9:05 a.m. ET
|Cup Series Second Practice
|FS1/MRN
|10:10 a.m.
|Xfinity Series Qualifying
|FS1
|12 p.m.
|Cup Series Final Practice
|Fox/MRN
|1:30 p.m.
|Xfinity Series Allied Steel Buildings 200
|FS1/MRN
Sunday, May 5
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|2 p.m.
|Cup Series Gander RV 400
|FS1/MRN