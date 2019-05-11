×
NASCAR starting lineup at Kansas: Kevin Harvick wins pole as Stewart-Haas Fords sweep first 4 positions

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    11 May 2019, 05:50 IST
Kevin Harvick
Kevin Harvick

The Stewart-Haas Racing Fords were fast in practice at Kansas Speedway, but were somehow even faster during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup qualifying Friday evening.

Kevin Harvick won the pole for Saturday night's Digital Ally 400, and he'll have some familiar faces beside and behind him, with Stewart-Haas driver Aric Almirola on the outside of the front row and teammates Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez starting third and fourth, respectively.

It's Harvick's third pole this season, and the 28th of his career.

"The mile-and-a-half race tracks have been a handful for us this season … but this is the next step, and (our team) has done a great job," Harvick told FS1 afterward.

"I was happy with the way my car drove, it's got a ton of speed."

On a strange note, brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch will start 13th and 14th after posting the exact same qualifying speed (176.551 mph).

Starting lineup at Kansas Speedway

1. Kevin Harvick
2. Aric Almirola
3. Clint Bowyer
4. Daniel Suarez
5. Chase Elliott
6. Martin Truex Jr.
7. William Byron
8. Kyle Larson
9. Brad Keselowski
10. Alex Bowman
11. Erik Jones
12. Bubba Wallace
13. Kyle Busch
14. Kurt Busch
15. Ty Dillon
16. Paul Menard
17. Denny Hamlin
18. Jimmie Johnson
19. Ryan Blaney
20. Joey Logano
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22. Austin Dillon
23. Michael McDowell
24. Corey LaJoie
25. Landon Cassill
26. Daniel Hemric
27. Chris Buescher
28. Ryan Newman
29. Matt DiBenedetto
30. Tyler Reddick
31. Ryan Preece
32. Hayley Curry
33. David Ragan
34. Quin Houff
35. Matt Tifft
36. Ross Chastain
37. Cody Ware
38. Joey Gase
39. Timmy Hill
40. Reed Sorenson

