NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan: Brad Keselowski claims pole, eyes win at home-state track
Brad Keselowski saved the best for last Friday — literally.
Keselowski, who was the final driver to go out in qualifying at Michigan International Speedway, turned the fastest lap of the afternoon to claim the pole for Sunday's Consumers Energy 400.
He posted a speed of 190.471 mph.
It's Keselowski's second pole of the season and 16th of his career.
The Team Penske driver, who hails from Rochester Hills, Michigan, about 100 miles away, is still seeking his first career win at his home-state track. He has six top-five finishes in 20 career races at the speedway.
"We were really fast in practice … we picked up just enough to get our second pole here," Keselowski told NBCSN. "Hopefully we can convert it into a win."
Kevin Harvick will start alongside Keselowski on the front row, with William Byron, Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer rounding out the top five.
The Consumers Energy 400 begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and will broadcast live on NBCSN.
Consumers Energy 400 starting lineup
|Starting
|Driver
|Car
|No. 1
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|No. 2
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|No. 3
|William Byron
|24
|No. 4
|Alex Bowman
|88
|No. 5
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|No. 6
|Chase Elliott
|9
|No. 7
|Austin Dillon
|3
|No. 8
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|No. 9
|Joey Logano
|22
|No. 10
|Paul Menard
|21
|No. 11
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|No. 12
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|No. 13
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|No. 14
|Aric Almirola
|10
|No. 15
|Kurt Busch
|1
|No. 16
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|No. 17
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|No. 18
|Erik Jones
|20
|No. 19
|Kyle Larson
|42
|No. 20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|No. 21
|Matt Tifft
|36
|No. 22
|Ryan Newman
|6
|No. 23
|Ty Dillon
|13
|No. 24
|Kyle Busch
|18
|No. 25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|No. 26
|David Ragan
|38
|No. 27
|Chris Buescher
|37
|No. 28
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|No. 29
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95
|No. 30
|Landon Cassill
|00
|No. 31
|Ryan Preece
|47
|No. 32
|Ross Chastain
|15
|No. 33
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|No. 34
|Quin Houff
|27
|No. 35
|Austin Theriault
|52
|No. 36
|Cody Ware
|51
|No. 37
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|No. 38
|Spencer Boyd
|53
What time does the Consumers Energy 400 start?
The Consumers Energy 400 will take place Sunday, August 11. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.
What channel is the GoBowling at The Glen on?
The Consumers Energy 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.