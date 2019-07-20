NASCAR starting lineup at New Hampshire: Brad Keselowski takes pole away from Kyle Busch

We are primed for a fun Sunday as Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch will start 1-2 at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

Busch had a great run to take the pole away from Erik Jones who posted a very good time early in qualifying, but Busch's lead was short lived as Keselowski took it away just one lap later.

This comes one week after Keselowski got on Busch's nerves at Kentucky when he cut him off during a lap, which made Kyle motion to him out his window in frustration.

Now the two will start side by side and Kurt Busch, who won last week's race, will be just one back as he qualified third.

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 can be seen at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting Driver Number No. 1 Brad Keselowski 2 No. 2 Kyle Busch 18 No. 3 Kurt Busch 1 No. 4 Erik Jones 20 No. 5 Ryan Blaney 12 No. 6 Martin Truex Jr. 19 No. 7 Matt DiBenedetto 95 No. 8 Joey Logano 22 No. 9 Aric Almirola 10 No. 10 Jimmie Johnson 48 No. 11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 No. 12 Chase Elliott 9 No. 13 Daniel Suarez 41 No. 14 Kevin Harvick 4 No. 15 Kyle Larson 42 No. 16 Clint Bowyer 14 No. 17 Paul Menard 21 No. 18 Ty Dillon 13 No. 19 Daniel Hemric 8 No. 20 David Ragan 38 No. 21 Austin Dillon 3 No. 22 William Byron 24 No. 23 Denny Hamlin 11 No. 24 Michael McDowell 34 No. 25 Chris Buescher 37 No. 26 Ryan Newman 6 No. 27 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 No. 28 Ryan Preece 47 No. 29 Corey Lajoie 32 No. 30 Matt Tifft 36 No. 31 Landon Cassill 00 No. 32 Ross Chastain 15 No. 33 Reed Sorenson 27 No. 34 Quin Houff 77 No. 35 Andy Seuss 51 No. 36 Austin Theriault 52 No. 37 Alex Bowman 88

What time does the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 start?

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will take place Sunday, July 21. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on?

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will be broadcasted nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, July 20

Time Event Channel 10:05 p.m. Cup Series second practice CNBC 11:15 a.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN 12:35 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN 4 p.m. Xfinity Series ROXOR 200 NBCSN/PRN

Sunday, July 21

Time Event Channel 3 p.m. Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NBCSN/PRN