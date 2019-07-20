×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASCAR starting lineup at New Hampshire: Brad Keselowski takes pole away from Kyle Busch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    20 Jul 2019, 03:30 IST
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski

We are primed for a fun Sunday as Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch will start 1-2 at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

Busch had a great run to take the pole away from Erik Jones who posted a very good time early in qualifying, but Busch's lead was short lived as Keselowski took it away just one lap later.

This comes one week after Keselowski got on Busch's nerves at Kentucky when he cut him off during a lap, which made Kyle motion to him out his window in frustration.

Now the two will start side by side and Kurt Busch, who won last week's race, will be just one back as he qualified third.

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 can be seen at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 2 Kyle Busch 18
No. 3 Kurt Busch 1
No. 4 Erik Jones 20
No. 5 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 6 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 7 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 8 Joey Logano 22
No. 9 Aric Almirola 10
No. 10 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 12 Chase Elliott 9
No. 13 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 14 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 15 Kyle Larson 42
No. 16 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 17 Paul Menard 21
No. 18 Ty Dillon 13
No. 19 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 20 David Ragan 38
No. 21 Austin Dillon 3
No. 22 William Byron 24
No. 23 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 24 Michael McDowell 34
No. 25 Chris Buescher 37
No. 26 Ryan Newman 6
No. 27 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
No. 28 Ryan Preece 47
No. 29 Corey Lajoie 32
No. 30 Matt Tifft 36
No. 31 Landon Cassill 00
No. 32 Ross Chastain 15
No. 33 Reed Sorenson 27
No. 34 Quin Houff 77
No. 35 Andy Seuss 51
No. 36 Austin Theriault 52
No. 37 Alex Bowman 88
 

What time does the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 start?

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will take place Sunday, July 21. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on?

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will be broadcasted nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Advertisement

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, July 20

Time Event Channel
10:05 p.m. Cup Series second practice CNBC
11:15 a.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN
12:35 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN
4 p.m. Xfinity Series ROXOR 200 NBCSN/PRN

Sunday, July 21

Time Event Channel
3 p.m. Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NBCSN/PRN
Advertisement
NASCAR at New Hampshire: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Kentucky: Daniel Suarez on pole; Aric Almirola second
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Kentucky: Kyle Busch's reaction to Brad Keselowski cutting him off is hilarious
RELATED STORY
NASCAR All-Star Race 2019 starting lineup: Clint Bowyer on pole; Kyle Busch starts 2nd
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona: Joey Logano on pole as lightning cancels qualifying
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega: Austin Dillon wins second pole of year
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Kansas: Kevin Harvick wins pole as Stewart-Haas Fords sweep first 4 positions
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Richmond: Kevin Harvick wins second pole of year
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Kansas: Brad Keselowski wins third race of year
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Sonoma: Kyle Larson wins pole for third straight time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us