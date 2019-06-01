NASCAR starting lineup at Pocono: William Byron to start on pole for 3rd time this season

William Byron will start on pole for the third time this season in Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer qualified second and third, respectively, on Saturday. Busch and Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s two Pocono races.

Other drivers to watch Sunday are Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman. Blaney, who is looking for his first victory of the year, won at the “Tricky Triangle” in 2017 for his first Cup win. Bowman has rocketed to 10th in the standings in the past month, up from 21st. Bowman, who has yet to win in the Cup series, posted second-place finishes in three consecutive races before finishing seventh last week at Charlotte. Blaney qualified 17th and Bowman 15th.

Drivers participated in a slightly different format Saturday to determine the starting lineup for the Pocono 400. Cars were released in groups of three, and each car was separated by 15 seconds for single-car qualifying. When all three of those cars got through Turn 2, NASCAR released the next group of cars.

Teams were informed before qualifying started that drafting would not be allowed, and any attempt would result in their qualifying times being disallowed. The change was made in an effort to speed up the process because it's a big race track.

It took the fastest cars 52 seconds to make it around the 2.5-mile course.

The Pocono 400 is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Sunday (FS1).

Pocono 400 Starting Lineup

Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Pocono 400:

Starting Driver Car No. 1 William Byron 24 No. 2 Kyle Busch 18 No. 3 Clint Bowyer 14 No. 4 Erik Jones 20 No. 5 Brad Keselowski 2 No. 6 Denny Hamlin 11 No. 7 Kyle Larson 42 No. 8 Jimmie Johnson 48 No. 9 Daniel Suarez 41 No. 10 Austin Dillon 3 No. 11 Kevin Harvick 4 No. 12 Chase Elliott 9 No. 13 Aric Almirola 10 No. 14 Paul Menard 21 No. 15 Alex Bowman 88 No. 16 Joey Logano 22 No. 17 Ryan Blaney 12 No. 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 No. 19 Ryan Newman 6 No. 20 Martin Truex Jr. 19 No. 21 Kurt Busch 1 No. 22 Matt DiBenedetto 95 No. 23 Daniel Hemric 8 No. 24 Chris Buescher 37 No. 25 Ty Dillon 13 No. 26 Bubba Wallace 43 No. 27 David Ragan 38 No. 28 Michael McDowell 34 No. 29 Ryan Preece 47 No. 30 Matt Tifft 36 No. 31 Landon Cassill 00 No. 32 Ross Chastain 15 No. 33 Corey Lajoie 32 No. 34 Bayley Currey 51 No. 35 Reed Sorenson 27 No. 36 Quin Houff 77 No. 37 JJ Yeley 52

What time does the Pocono 400 start?

The Pocono 400 will take place Sunday, June 2. Live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Pocono 400 on?

The Pocono 400 will be televised nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Sunday's Pocono 400 schedule

9 a.m. ET: Garage opens

Noon: Driver/Crew Chief meeting

1:20 p.m.: Driver Introductions

2 p.m.: Race, Pocono 400 (Stages 50/100/160 laps = 400 miles)