NASCAR starting lineup at Richmond: Kevin Harvick wins second pole of year

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    13 Apr 2019, 04:08 IST
Kevin Harvick
Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick is in a good position to get his first win of the year at a track he has won at three times in his career.

The 43-year-old took home the pole at qualifying at Richmond Raceway on Friday for the Toyota Owners 400 and will have a great opportunity to come away with yet another good finish.

This is his second pole of the season and third of his career at Richmond.

Erik Jones will start second and Kurt Busch will be third.

Kyle Larson didn't make the final round of qualifying and will start 14th while Aric Almirola will be 15th.

Ryan Blaney — who has struggled at Richmond with no finishes higher than 18th in six career events — failed to make it to the second round of qualifying and will start 29th.

The Toyota Owners 400 can be seen at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on Fox.

Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Saturday's race:

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 2 Erik Jones 20
No. 3 Kurt Busch 1
No. 4 Joey Logano 22
No. 5 Kyle Busch 18
No. 6 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 7 Chase Elliott 9
No. 8 Austin Dillon 3
No. 9 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 10 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 11 Chris Buescher 37
No. 12 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 13 Paul Menard 21
No. 14 Kyle Larson 42
No. 15 Aric Almirola 10
No. 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 17 Alex Bowman 88
No. 18 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 19 William Byron 24
No. 20 Matt Tifft 36
No. 21 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 22 David Ragan 38
No. 23 Ryan Preece 47
No. 24 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 25 Michael McDowell 34
No. 26 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
No. 27 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 28 Corey Lajoie 32
No. 29 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 30 Ty Dillon 13
No. 31 Ryan Newman 6
No. 32 Landon Cassill 32
No. 33 Bayley Currey 52
No. 34 Jeb Burton 51
No. 35 Quin Houff 77
No. 36 Joey Gase 66
No. 37 Ross Chastain 15
What time does the Toyota Owners 400 start?

The Toyota Owners 400 will take place Saturday, April 13. Live coverage begins on Fox at 7:30 p.m. EST.

What channel is the Toyota Owners 400 on?

The Toyota Owners 400 will be broadcast nationally on Fox. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Toyota Owners 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Toyota Owners 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, April 12

Time Event Channel
7 p.m. Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 FS1/MRN

Saturday, April 13

Time Event Channel
7:30 p.m. Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 Fox/MRN
Fetching more content...
