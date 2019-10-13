×
NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega: Chase Elliott wins pole, field set for 1000Bulbs.com 500

13 Oct 2019
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott is fighting to get into the third round of the NASCAR playoffs and he's off to a good start for this week's race at Talladega Superspeedway after he won his fourth pole of the season.

He is currently in 11th in the Cup Series standings trailing Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

Bowman will start right behind him in second while Byron will be third.

Denny Hamlin had some issues with his car and was unable to run a lap. He will start last.

Kyle Busch didn't have a great run either and will start 26th

NASCAR at Talladega starting lineup, qualifying results

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 Chase Elliott 9
No. 2 Alex Bowman 88
No. 3 William Byron 24
No. 4 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 5 Aric Almirola 10
No. 6 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 7 Ricky Stenhouse 17
No. 8 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 9 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 10 Joey Logano 22
No. 11 Erik Jones 20
No. 12 Kyle Larson 42
No. 13 Ryan Newman 6
No. 14 Paul Menard 21
No. 15 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 16 Matt Tifft 36
No. 17 David Ragan 38
No. 18 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 19 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 20 Austin Dillon 3
No. 21 Ty Dillon 13
No. 22 Michael McDowell 34
No. 23 Chris Buescher 37
No. 24 Kurt Busch 1
No. 25 Landon Cassill 00
No. 26 Kyle Busch 18
No. 27 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
No. 28 Brendan Gaughan 62
No. 29 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 30 Ryan Preece 47
No. 31 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 32 Parker Kligerman 96
No. 33 Corey Lajoie 32
No. 34 Ross Chastain 15
No. 35 Blake Jones 77
No. 36 Joey Gase 66
No. 37 Austin Theriault 51
No. 38 Reed Sorenson 27
No. 39 Spencer Boyd 52
No. 40 Denny Hamlin 11

What time does the 1000Bulbs.com 500 start?

The 1000Bulbs.com 500 will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13. Live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the 1000Bulbs.com 500 on?

The 1000Bulbs.com 500 will be broadcast nationally on NBC. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App.

1000Bulbs.com 500 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the 1000Bulbs.com 500.

(All times Eastern)

Sunday, Oct. 13

Time Event Channel
2 p.m. Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 NBC/NBC Sports App/MRN
