NASCAR starting lineup at Texas: Kevin Harvick wins pole; Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin follow
Kevin Harvick will start on pole Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, earning his sixth of the year.
"Our car was really good 20-25 laps that we ran it in a row yesterday a couple of times," he said after qualifying. "Hopefully it's still good tomorrow as the track widens outs."
The fastest lap of the weekend helped @kevinharvick win his sixth #BuschPole of the season!— NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 2, 2019
Ride along during his lap at @txmotorspeedway. pic.twitter.com/eHCAqJiOxq
Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin will follow second and third, respectively, while Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman round out the top five.
A few drivers had trouble during inspection Saturday. Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Dillon all failed their second attempt but managed to pass on their third.
Johnson will start in 23rd and Dillon in 21st. Stenhouse, however, is in a much better position as he'll start at ninth.
AAA Texas 500 Starting Lineup
Below is the entry list for the AAA Texas 500.
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|2
|Erik Jones
|20
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|4
|Kurt Busch
|1
|5
|Alex Bowman
|88
|6
|Aric Almirola
|10
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|8
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|9
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|10
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95
|11
|Joey Logano
|22
|12
|Kyle Busch
|18
|13
|Kyle Larson
|42
|14
|Chase Elliott
|9
|15
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|16
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|17
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|18
|William Byron
|24
|19
|Ty Dillon
|13
|20
|Chris Buescher
|37
|21
|Austin Dillon
|3
|22
|Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
|43
|23
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|24
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|25
|Ryan Newman
|6
|26
|David Ragan
|38
|27
|Michael McDowell
|34
|28
|Ryan Preece
|47
|29
|John H. Nemechek
|36
|30
|Parker Kligerman
|96
|31
|Paul Menard
|21
|32
|Landon Cassill
|00
|33
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|34
|JJ Yeley
|53
|35
|Ross Chastain
|27
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|52
|37
|Quin Houff
|77
|38
|Joe Nemechek
|15
|39
|Josh Bilicki
|51
|40
|Timmy Hill
|66
What time does the AAA Texas 500 start?
The AAA Texas 500 will take place Sunday, Nov. 3. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.
What channel is the AAA Texas 500 on?
The AAA Texas 500 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App.
AAA Texas 500, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the AAA Texas 500.
(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Nov. 3
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|3 p.m.
|Cup Series AAA Texas 500
|NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN