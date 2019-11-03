×
NASCAR starting lineup at Texas: Kevin Harvick wins pole; Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin follow

Omnisport
NEWS
News
03 Nov 2019, 06:06 IST
harvick-kevin-11022019-getty-ftr.jpg
Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick will start on pole Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, earning his sixth of the year.

"Our car was really good 20-25 laps that we ran it in a row yesterday a couple of times," he said after qualifying. "Hopefully it's still good tomorrow as the track widens outs."

Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin will follow second and third, respectively, while Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman round out the top five.

A few drivers had trouble during inspection Saturday. Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Dillon all failed their second attempt but managed to pass on their third.

Johnson will start in 23rd and Dillon in 21st. Stenhouse, however, is in a much better position as he'll start at ninth.

AAA Texas 500 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the AAA Texas 500.

Starting Driver Number
1 Kevin Harvick 4
2 Erik Jones 20
3 Denny Hamlin  11
4 Kurt Busch 1
5 Alex Bowman 88
6 Aric Almirola  10
7 Daniel Suarez 41
8 Brad Keselowski 2
9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
10 Matt DiBenedetto 95
11 Joey Logano 22
12 Kyle Busch 18
13 Kyle Larson  42
14 Chase Elliott 9
15 Ryan Blaney 12
16 Daniel Hemric 8
17 Martin Truex Jr. 19
18 William Byron 24
19 Ty Dillon 13
20 Chris Buescher 37
21 Austin Dillon 3
22 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
23 Jimmie Johnson  48
24 Clint Bowyer 14
25 Ryan Newman  6
26 David Ragan 38
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Ryan Preece 47
29 John H. Nemechek 36
30 Parker Kligerman 96
31 Paul Menard 21
32 Landon Cassill 00
33 Corey Lajoie 32
34 JJ Yeley  53
35 Ross Chastain 27
36 Garrett Smithley 52
37 Quin Houff 77
38 Joe Nemechek 15
39 Josh Bilicki 51
40 Timmy Hill 66

What time does the AAA Texas 500 start?

The AAA Texas 500 will take place Sunday, Nov. 3. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the AAA Texas 500 on?

The AAA Texas 500 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App.

AAA Texas 500, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the AAA Texas 500.

(All times Eastern)

Sunday, Nov. 3

Time Event Channel
3 p.m. Cup Series AAA Texas 500 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN
