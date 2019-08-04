×
NASCAR starting lineup at Watkins Glen: Defending race winner Chase Elliott takes pole

Chase Elliott, who scored his first career NASCAR Cup win at Watkins Glen International last year, definitely still knows his way around the tricky road course.

On Saturday afternoon, the Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed the pole for Sunday's GoBowling at the Glen.

Elliott will have a familiar face starting alongside him on the front row, with William Byron qualifying second in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five on the grid.

It's Elliott's third pole this season and the seventh of his career. Elliott's pole, of course, is contingent on his car passing inspection Sunday morning.

Sunday’s GoBowling at The Glen begins at 3 p.m. ET.

GoBowling at The Glen starting lineup

Starting    Driver  Car  
No. 1 Chase Elliott 9
No. 2 William Byron 24
No. 3 Kyle Busch 18
No. 4 Martin Truex Jr.  19
No. 5 Kyle Larson  42
No. 6 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 7 Kurt Busch 1
No. 8 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 9 Aric Almirola 10
No. 10 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 11 Michael McDowell 34
No. 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 13 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 14 Erik Jones 20
No. 15 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 16  Chris Buescher 37
No. 17 Alex Bowman 88
No. 18 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 19  Ryan Blaney 12
No. 20 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 21 Joey Logano 22
No. 22 Paul Menard 21
No. 23 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 24 Parker Kligerman 96
No. 25 Ryan Newman 6
No. 26  Matt Tifft 36
No. 27 Ty Dillon 13
No. 28  Austin Dillon 3
No. 29  Ryan Preece 47
No. 30 Bubba Wallace 43
No. 31 David Ragan 38
No. 32 Ross Chastain 15
No. 33  Corey LaJoie 32
No. 34 Landon Cassill 00
No. 35 Cody Ware 51
No. 36 Josh Blicki 52
No. 37 Reed Sorenson 77

What time does the GoBowling at The Glen start?

The GoBowling at The Glen will take place Sunday, Aug. 4. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the GoBowling at The Glen on?

The GoBowling at The Glen will be televised on NBCSN/NBC Sports App.

 

