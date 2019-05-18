NASCAR starting lineup for Monster Energy Open: Daniel Hemric wins pole
Daniel Hemric will start out in front at the Monster Energy Open on Saturday during NASCAR's All-Star weekend.
Hemric will be followed by Michael McDowell in second and William Byron in third.
Each of the three stage winners of the 50-lap Monster Energy Open will move on to the All-Star Race on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. They will start 16th, 17th and 18th respectively.
There will be one more driver also added to the field via the fan vote.
The Monster Energy Open can be seen Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.
Monster Energy Open starting lineup
Here is the starting lineup for Saturday's race:
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|No. 1
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|No. 2
|Michael McDowell
|34
|No. 3
|William Byron
|24
|No. 4
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|No. 5
|Paul Menard
|21
|No. 6
|Alex Bowman
|88
|No. 7
|Kyle Larson
|42
|No. 8
|Chris Buescher
|37
|No. 9
|David Ragan
|38
|No. 10
|Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
|43
|No. 11
|Ryan Preece
|47
|No. 12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95
|No. 13
|Matt Tifft
|36
|No. 14
|Ty Dillon
|13
|No. 15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|No. 16
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|No. 17
|Landon Cassill
|00
|No. 18
|Ross Chastain
|15
|No. 19
|BJ McLeod
|53
|No. 20
|Bayley Currey
|52
|No. 21
|Cody Ware
|51
|No. 22
|Timmy Hill
|66
|No. 23
|Quin Houff
|77
|No. 24
|Joey Gase
|46
What time does the Monster Energy Open start?
The Monster Energy Open will take place Saturday, May 18. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Monster Energy Open on?
The Monster Energy Open will be broadcasted nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
All-Star Race schedule, how to watch
All events, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be watched on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the 2019 All-Star Race.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, May 17
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|7 p.m.
|Cup Series qualifying (All-Star)
|FS1/MRN
|8:30 p.m.
|Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
|FS1/MRN
Saturday, May 18
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|6 p.m.
|Cup Series Monster Energy Open
|FS1/MRN
|8 p.m.
|Cup Series All-Star Race
|FS1/MRN