NASCAR starting lineup for Monster Energy Open: Daniel Hemric wins pole

Daniel Hemric

Daniel Hemric will start out in front at the Monster Energy Open on Saturday during NASCAR's All-Star weekend.

Hemric will be followed by Michael McDowell in second and William Byron in third.

Each of the three stage winners of the 50-lap Monster Energy Open will move on to the All-Star Race on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. They will start 16th, 17th and 18th respectively.

There will be one more driver also added to the field via the fan vote.

The Monster Energy Open can be seen Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.

Monster Energy Open starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Saturday's race:

Starting Driver Number No. 1 Daniel Hemric 8 No. 2 Michael McDowell 34 No. 3 William Byron 24 No. 4 Daniel Suarez 41 No. 5 Paul Menard 21 No. 6 Alex Bowman 88 No. 7 Kyle Larson 42 No. 8 Chris Buescher 37 No. 9 David Ragan 38 No. 10 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 No. 11 Ryan Preece 47 No. 12 Matt DiBenedetto 95 No. 13 Matt Tifft 36 No. 14 Ty Dillon 13 No. 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 No. 16 Corey Lajoie 32 No. 17 Landon Cassill 00 No. 18 Ross Chastain 15 No. 19 BJ McLeod 53 No. 20 Bayley Currey 52 No. 21 Cody Ware 51 No. 22 Timmy Hill 66 No. 23 Quin Houff 77 No. 24 Joey Gase 46

What time does the Monster Energy Open start?

The Monster Energy Open will take place Saturday, May 18. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Monster Energy Open on?

The Monster Energy Open will be broadcasted nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

All-Star Race schedule, how to watch

All events, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be watched on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the 2019 All-Star Race.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, May 17

Time Event Channel 7 p.m. Cup Series qualifying (All-Star) FS1/MRN 8:30 p.m. Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 FS1/MRN

Saturday, May 18

Time Event Channel 6 p.m. Cup Series Monster Energy Open FS1/MRN 8 p.m. Cup Series All-Star Race FS1/MRN