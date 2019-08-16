×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASCAR world reacts to Dale Earnhardt Jr., family surviving plane crash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    16 Aug 2019, 09:18 IST
Dale-Earnhardt-Jr-081519-usnews-getty-ftr
Dale Earnhardt Jr

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were involved in a plane crash Thursday in Tennessee as the private plane they were on ran off the end of the runway and caught fire.

Earnhardt's sister Kelley confirmed the family and their two pilots were taken to a hospital but are "safe" after the incident.

The accident prompted drivers and crew from around the NASCAR community to share the well wishes on Twitter.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us