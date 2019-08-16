NASCAR world reacts to Dale Earnhardt Jr., family surviving plane crash

Dale Earnhardt Jr

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were involved in a plane crash Thursday in Tennessee as the private plane they were on ran off the end of the runway and caught fire.

Earnhardt's sister Kelley confirmed the family and their two pilots were taken to a hospital but are "safe" after the incident.

The accident prompted drivers and crew from around the NASCAR community to share the well wishes on Twitter.

NASCAR Statement: “We’re extremely relieved to learn that Dale, Amy, Isla and the pilots of the aircraft are safe, and we commend the first responders and medical staff for their quick action. We look forward to seeing Dale back at the race track very soon.” — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 16, 2019

We're so thankful Dale, his family and the pilots are safe. — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) August 15, 2019

Thank you for the update and thank god everyone is safe. https://t.co/S0AVKpIdQd — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) August 15, 2019

So glad to hear everyone on board is safe 🙏🏻 https://t.co/z5geAn5pC0 — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) August 15, 2019

Thank god our friends are ok. 🙏 https://t.co/76nh4jipAg — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) August 15, 2019

So glad they’re safe 🙏🏻 https://t.co/MZ0OmDMhX0 — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) August 15, 2019

So glad they are safe. https://t.co/nw621EwHKt — William Byron (@WilliamByron) August 15, 2019

@DaleJr his family and his pilots are all part of our @NASCARonNBC family. So glad they are all ok!!! — Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton) August 15, 2019