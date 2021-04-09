Formula E all-electric racing heads to Rome for a doubleheader this weekend

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Rome for an exciting doubleheader of all-electric racing this weekend. Rounds 3 and 4 will take place on Saturday, Apr. 10, and Sunday, Apr. 11 respectively.

The 19-turn 3.385 km Circuito Cittadino deII'EUR layout has been updated and is now the second-longest in Formula E history, only behind the Beijing course. The expectation is there will be high-speed runs and tight, complex sections with more opportunities for overtaking.

Di Grassi looks forward to the Formula E Rome E-Prix

“The new layout is fantastic: it has longer and faster straights and offers more opportunities for overtaking," said 2017 Formula E Champion, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler’s Lucas di Grassi in a Formule E release. “I'm sure the fans will love it; I can't wait to race there.”

The new layout changes were done in close collaboration with local authorities for Season 7 while ensuring the circuit's character is retained. The Palazzo dei Congressi and Piazzale Marconi remain landmarks. This year, the course will wind its way around the iconic Palazzo della Civilta Italiana, also known as the "Square Coliseum.”

Last April, the Rome City Council announced that the ABB FIA Formula E Championship would race in the Italian capital through 2025, and the Rome E-Prix is the first race of that agreement.

Mitch Evans of Jaguar Racing won last year’s event, holding off TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team’s Andre Lotterer after a 45-minute battle. TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team’s Stoffel Vandoorne grabbed the final podium spot.

Heading to Rome, Nyck de Vries of Mercedes-EQ is the Formula E points leader. The Italian driver completed a Formula E first in the Diriyah opener, topping the timesheets in free practice, group qualifying, won the Julius Baer Pole Position, and claimed his first career victory, as well as the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap.

Jaguar Racing leads the way in the teams’ standings as new signing Sam Bird sealed a dream victory in Round 2 in Diriyah.

FIA President Jean Todt will be in attendance.

Formula E fans will have the opportunity to watch the race live on CBS Sports Network and CBSsports.com. Coverage on Saturday begins at 8:30 a.m. with the Formula E Preview Show followed by the race at 9:30 a.m.