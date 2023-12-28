Hyderabad E-Prix in doubt as Formula E 'seeking urgent clarification' after communication from the new government of Telangana

India recently hosted its inaugural Formula E race in Hyderabad in 2023, which was a massive success. However, recent reports suggest that the sport has received a letter from Telangana's new government that puts next year's Hyderabad E-Prix in question.

Though the letter's details are unknown, according to Motorsport.com, an official statement from the sport's seniors explains how the details in the letter from the Government of Telangana could impact the race in Hyderabad in 2024.

Hence, the sport is currently trying to discuss the issue with the government for clarification on the matter.

"Following a recent official communication received from the new Government of Telangana, Formula E is seeking urgent clarification of their contractual commitments under the agreement and how it could impact the Hyderabad race. Based on the content of the letter received, Formula E is concerned the race will not be able to go ahead as planned," the statement read.

"Formula E’s senior executive team met with the new leadership of the Government of Telangana immediately following elections earlier this month. Discussions have been ongoing since then," it continued.

The 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix took place at a street circuit situated near the Hussain Sagar Lake and was sponsored by wind energy producer Grennko Group. Only time will tell whether 2024's E-prix in India will take place or not.

Jamie Reigle believes India is a big opportunity for Formula E

After the 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix, Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle stated that the sport has massive potential in terms of becoming one of the top motorsports in India. Asked by Sportskeeda about the race in India and the opportunities it will create for motorsport, Reigle said:

“I say this a little bit with tongue in cheek, we know that F1 is been actively engaging with Jakarta since we got there, we know they went to Seoul right before the Singapore Grand Prix. I’m not saying they are copying us, but they are going into these markets and seeing if it is possible. Of course, they are interested in those markets. So we just have to focus on ourselves. For me, India is a big, big opportunity, to have a city circuit in Hyderabad, it is pretty special.”

Reigle believes the Hyderabad ePrix is a great addition to the sport's calendar. Since two teams, Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS, have their parent companies in India, the country is an intriguing market to focus on.