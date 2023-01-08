Ken Block's #43 retired from WRC as a mark of respect for the departed driver

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, better known as the FIA, has announced the retirement of the #43 in light of Ken Block’s recent demise. As a mark of respect towards the former World Rally Championship (WRC) driver, the series will no longer sport the numbers for the 2023 season of the same.

The Long Beach, California native was last seen on holiday in Utah last Monday when news of his fatal accident on a snowmobile triggered an outpouring of emotion from the world over. The 55-year-old was not only known for his exploits in motorsports, most notably rallying, but was also the pioneer behind automotive content from the now world-renowned Hoonigan media agency.

Ken Block was recognized by motorsport and car enthusiasts, as well as by people from all walks of life due to his Gymkhana series, which singlehandedly promoted motorsport to a whole new audience. Along with precision driving in the famous series with Hoonigan, Block also amassed 25 WRC starts along with several World Rallycross Championship starts as well.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem elaborated on the decision and said:

“Given the enormous contribution our great friend Ken Block made to motorsport and the fact that he was held in such high regard by people the world over, it is entirely appropriate that his #43 will be withdrawn from use during the 2023 WRC season. While it’s a small gesture, we hope that it is one that will bring some comfort to his family and friends at this time. Ken was a true legend and the memory of this true legend will live with us forever.”

WRC Managing Director elaborates on Ken Block's impact on motorsports

Further establishing Ken Block as a pioneer in the world of motorsports, World Rally Championship Promoter and Managing Director Jona Siebel also added the late driver's praise.

He said:

“The impact that Ken had on rallying in taking our sport to an all-new audience cannot be underestimated. For Ken, fan engagement was paramount, making him a beloved figure of the WRC. As a sport, withdrawing the number 43 – a number synonymous with Ken – is our small mark of respect for Ken’s family, friends and fans.”

In addition to his automotive exploits, Ken Block was also a successful entrepreneur and family man. He founded the sneaker company DC Shoes in 1994, along with being a father to three daughters with spouse Lucy Block.

