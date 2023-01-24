Mahindra Racing CEO asserts Formula E grid presence: “This racing team is not just because someone wanted to race one day”

Mahindra Racing CEO Frederic Bertrand believes that Formula E has been a part of the DNA of the Indian automotive group, which has translated into Mahindra becoming a fixture in the series. The Frenchman believes that the Formula E team is more than a hobby or interest for the Mahindra Group and is part of its global expansion plans.

Explaining the philosophy of the Mahindra Racing Group, which has made it a part of Formula E since its inception, Bertrand spoke to Sportskeeda in an exclusive saying:

“The policies of manufacturers in terms of Motorsport is always a big question mark. Having done that in my past life, you depend a lot on the capacity of the project to be part of the DNA of the group and not to be only an opportunity. And what I feel in the Mahindra Group, is that Formula E became a part of the DNA, and it is probably one of the reasons why I joined them too. This racing team is not just because someone wanted to race one day and once the job is done and fulfilled after one or two seasons, then you can quit and move to another project.”

“Within Mahindra, the way of building the project is more on a long-term basis, trying to create more synergies with the development of the car, making the development of the car more relevant because you have a big level out here to develop stronger solutions and better solutions in a faster way.”

“The second part for me is also very important is making the awareness level of Mahindra bigger. The idea is to show markets, where Mahindra is very well known, that it is a very strong racing team and a winning team. For markets where Mahindra is not known yet, is to draw the awareness so that the moment cars come on the market, if one day they come, then people know the brand, and people will say that they know the brand and it is a performing brand in motorsport. This gives some credit to the brand.”

According to the newly appointed team principal, the Mahindra Group is seriously vested in its racing team’s evolution in Formula E. One of the reasons for this was that Mahindra Racing was not the result of a racing hobby or interest, but part of the DNA of the Indian automotive brand to expand itself in global markets.

Bertrand explained that from Anand Mahindra, the owner of the group, to Anish Shah, the CEO, there was a keen interest in working on their racing team and developing it into a strong contender in Formula E. The Frenchman feels the interest of the most senior management of the group in the ambitious project made him join the Mahindra Racing team. Unlike some manufacturers who have joined FE and quit after a few seasons, Mahindra Racing has been in the sport since its inception and Bertrand reckons it will continue to be a part of it for some time.

Explaining his reasons for joining Mahindra Racing with consideration to its future in the sport, Bertrand added:

“For me, that is the main reason. Mahindra is still here and will still be here for a while because it became the DNA of Mahindra brand, part of the identity, part of the pride of Mahindra also. From my point of view, joining the company is clearly motivated by that- is when you discuss the options, to find a place where the top management like Me, (Anand) Mahindra himself, or Anish Shah, the CEO, you discuss with those people, you feel they have an ambition for the project which is not linked to a hobby but linked to what they can get from this business here from motorsport to their global business, to make it better, to make it profitable. That’s all what we are keen on doing.”

Mahindra Racing CEO states his team's goal is to become a serious contender on the Formula E grid

Acknowledging Mahindra Racing and the part it’s played in the history of the Formula E series, Frederic Bertrand believes now is the time for the team to evolve as a serious title contender. Already a permanent fixture on the FE grid after eight seasons, the Frenchman believes that the Indian-owned team’s goal for the future is to become a strong competitor and deliver consistent results in the top 3 and top 10.

Asked by Sportskeeda if Mahindra Racing could become a permanent fixture in FE like Red Bull or Ferrari in F1, Bertrand replied:

“I think we are already part of the history of the championship. Now, all we need is to deliver consistent results and be able to show that we are a title contender, or at least regularly on the podiums, regularly in the top 10. So that people understand that within the paddock, we are one of the teams which has the potential of becoming champions.”

“Becoming champion is super complicated at the end, you have one season and you have 11 teams and everyone wants the same thing. At least if we could consistently be on the podium, be able to score good points, and show that we are playing for the title in a way or another, that will be the big game changer for me. And that is clearly the goal right now and this will be the step Mahindra from being a participant in the Championship will become a key participant and a key competitor for the title.”

Mahindra Racing @MahindraRacing Amazing effort by the whole team here in Mexico and back in Banbury. #P3 What it means…Amazing effort by the whole team here in Mexico and back in Banbury. #MexicoCityEPrix What it means…🙌😍 Amazing effort by the whole team here in Mexico and back in Banbury. #MexicoCityEPrix #P3 https://t.co/fdqueh6A3l

In the season opener in Mexico, Mahindra Racing driver Lucas di Grassi clinched pole on Bertrand’s maiden race weekend with the team and delivered third place in the race. However, the team has not yet succeeded in scoring higher than fourth place in the championship in their presence in FE, which Bertrand believes is a goal they are working on. The game changer for the Indian team will be to win races and be regular contenders for the title, a job the Frenchman has been tasked with on his appointment as a team principal.

