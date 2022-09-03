"Trying to mislead the general public"- Eco-friendly Sebastian Vettel slammed for Formula E criticism by former champion

Sebastian Vettel was slammed by former Formula E champion Lucas Di Grassi after the German criticized the series for not being able to convince him about their sustainability quotient.

Sebastian Vettel, who has his name etched with the greats in the Pantheon of Motorsports, is set to call time on his 15-year career in F1 at the end of this season. The Aston Martin driver made his social media debut only to announce his retirement, admitting he wants to spend more time with his family going forward.

The four-time world champion has also been extensively vocal about multiple causes he believes in. Vettel has been a champion for the environment in a bid to leave the world better than he found it.

While the idea of him joining Formula E has been mentioned in passing since he confirmed his F1 retirement plans, Sebastian Vettel vehemently denied wanting anything to do with the series.

Speaking in an interview with German newspaper Zeit, Vettel shut down any talk of him joining the series, saying:

“I don’t want to be a mascot and I don’t want to put my face forward for something that doesn’t fully convince me. I don’t understand the meaning behind [Formula E]. The battery technology that is being developed has nothing to do with the technology that a normal car could use. It is not good for the environment if the batteries are charged not with renewable energy but with fossil fuels.”

Lucas Di Grassi was not pleased with the German's remarks and let his feelings be known on social media where the 2016-17 Formula E Champion wrote:

“If [Sebastian] Vettel don’t want to come to Formula E, it is his choice. Although it is the second highest-paid series single-seater in the world, still far away from a top F1 salary. Now to say that the technology of the cars are less relevant to the future of automobiles, he either has no idea of what he is talking about or is trying to mislead the general public on purpose.”

The Brazilian then accused Vettel of 'greenwashing' with his attempts to reduce his carbon footprint over recent years. Di Grassi added:

“All that green stuff he has been doing lately – collecting trash, riding bicycles, etc – is completely greenwashing, not what he truly believes. So, [whether] he likes or not the series, he should be supportive of it. That’s all.”

Sebastian Vettel would have cherished a title with Ferrari more than his four with Red Bull, claims German F1 journalist

Sebastian Vettel would have valued a world championship with Ferrari more than his four consecutive titles with Red Bull, according to German F1 journalist Michael Schmidt.

Sebastian Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 as an established name in the sport with four World Drivers' Championships during his time with Red Bull. The German hoped to emulate his idol and mentor Michael Schumacher by ending the Scuderia title drought, but it was not to be.

Despite his efforts, Vettel could never topple Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton and had to settle for second place in both 2017 and 2018.

When Schmidt was asked if Sebastian Vettel's inability to win a title with Ferrari would dent his legacy during the latest episode of the F1 Nation podcast, the German journalist said:

“His big dream was obviously becoming champion with Ferrari. One championship with Ferrari would have given him more than four championships at Red Bull. It was always his dream.”

Schmidt went on to add:

“You know, he’s a guy who loves the history and for him, opposite to Michael Schumacher. When Michael Schumacher came to Ferrari, it was just another team in a car painted in red. And only over the years, he learned all this history and tradition. For Seb, he knew exactly where he went and he wanted to do the same as Michael. At least one championship. And I think when he left Ferrari, it was not in good terms, obviously.”

Despite his limited success with Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel is still one of the most accomplished drivers in the history of the sport. Only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have more wins in F1 than Vettel, who is also tied for third on the all-time list for world titles with Alain Prost.

