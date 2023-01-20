Sebastian Vettel taught me a lot in F1, says Formula E driver

Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein revealed that Sebastian Vettel had been a great mentor to him during the former's short tenure in F1. The Porsche driver was grateful for the help he received from the German champion and revealed that the duo remained in contact with each other.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in Mexico, Wehrlein explained his rapport with his German F1 mentor, saying:

“Yes every now and then we are in contact, he lives ten minutes away from me.”

Asked if he still receives advice from the four-time world champion, the former Sauber driver said:

“Not anymore. Now he’s retired but we were driving in different categories at that time. But he taught me a lot when I was in F1.”

Before becoming a mentor to Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel mentored Wehrlein during his tenure in F1. As a fellow young German talent on the F1 grid, the young Sauber driver was often spotted chatting with the four-time world champion in the paddock. The Porsche FE driver revealed that he was still in touch with the retired champion and that they lived quite close to each other. While he no longer takes advice from his German mentor, he was grateful for the help he received from Vettel during his tenure in F1.

How was the rapport between Sebastian Vettel and Pascal Wehrlein in F1?

A famous moment in F1 was when Sebastian Vettel took a lift on the side pod of Pascal Wehrlein’s Sauber when the former Ferrari driver crashed out of the 2017 F1 Malaysian GP qualifying session.

The duo have also raced together in the Race of Champions event in the off-season, representing Team Germany in the past. A lesser-known fact is that Vettel was responsible for helping Wehrlein become a Ferrari test and simulator driver from 2019 to 2020.

Speaking to Autobild in 2019 and explaining his involvement in Wehrlein securing Ferrari test driver’s role, Sebastian Vettel said:

“I didn’t sign his contract. But when the topic of sim drivers was brought up, I mentioned his name. I get along nicely with Pascal and he has the potential. I’m sure he’ll help us progress.”

On his rapport with Wehrlein, the German champion added:

“It makes me proud for sure, because there are enough reasons for us to be proud of our country. When it comes to learning, Germany has created some good opportunities, perhaps the best of all of them.”

Despite Wehrlein being a Mercedes protégé, he left the team after the 2018 season. The German Formula E driver secured his first full-time race seat with Mahindra Racing in 2019 and was simultaneously fulfilling his duties at Ferrari as a development and test driver. Sebastian Vettel at that point was the star driver at Ferrari and helped the young DTM champion work with his team.

Wehrlein is now one of the most established talents in FE and races with Porsche, who have also been eyeing an entry into F1. While he is not associated with any F1 team at the moment, he has flourished in the FE field since departing from F1, with his most recent performance being a second-place podium at the season opener in Mexico.

