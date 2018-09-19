No Arjuna Award for Gaurav Gill despite the exceptional performances, WHY?

Virat Kohli and Gaurav Gill

Pic Credits: Gaurav Gill Social Media

Motorsports has always been a criminally underrated sport in India. While attention has been given to it of late by some niche audiences, the likes of Narain Karthikeyan, Gaurav Gill, and Karun Chandhok are hardly anything resembling household names.

Perhaps that is a part of the explanation for Gill's repeated snubs by the Arjuna Award committee. This month's list excluded him once again, his 3rd snub in 3 nominations. One wonders what else Gill needs to do in order to gain the kind of recognition he so richly deserves.

Gill took to Twitter to express his views on being denied the Arjuna Award once again.

Each time I go out to #rally against the best, I put my life on the line for the country. But every #podium with the #tricolour in my hand is worth it. Still @IndiaSports has overlooked Recommedation by @fmsci 3 times for #ArjunaAward for winning #APRC 3 times @PMOIndia @Ra_THOre pic.twitter.com/xQgzKt1qtN — Gaurav Gill (@Gillracing) September 19, 2018

Who is Gaurav Gill?

Gaurav Gill is a three times Asia Pacific Rally Champion (APRC) and five-time Indian National Rally Champion who currently drives for Team MRF in the World Rally Championship.

Why does he deserve an Arjuna Award?

Gaurav Gill is the only Indian to have won the APRC Championship to date. Gill's first title came back in 2013 where he beat his teammate Esapekka Lappi ( World Rally Winner, Toyota WRC).

The 2016 APRC title should have been enough for the Arjuna Award committee to consider him, Why?

Gill entered the world record books, he is the second human in the entire planet to win every single round of an FIA ( International Governing body for Motorsports) championship. Yes! You heard it right, Gill beat his teammate Fabien Kriem from Germany in the Indian soil to win his second APRC title which was a special one.

He won the title for the third time in 2017 beating his teammate Ole Christian Veiby ( Skoda World Rally team).

It is high time that the authorities consider Motorsport as a sport and not any sort of entertainment for the masses.

Gaurav Gill can be considered as the best talent in Motorsport India has ever witnessed. He has beaten some of the best drivers in the world. The Indian National Anthem has been played on many occasions across the world for Gill's rally victories but this proud Indian is still waiting for his Arjuna Award.

