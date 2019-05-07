×
No, Danica Patrick isn't pregnant with Aaron Rodgers' baby

Omnisport
NEWS
News
07 May 2019, 02:06 IST
patrick-danica-020218-getty-ftr
Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick is putting the pregnancy rumors to rest.

The former NASCAR driver and current girlfriend of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers inadvertently sparked pregnancy rumors by posting a photo of herself with her sister and curiously captioning that the two were discussing a number of topics — particularly children.

The original message posted by Patrick on Sunday afternoon read: "My sister Brooke and I sat down for a chat, and it was really good! We covered a lot of topics, especially pertaining to kids, and - I got some good advice!"

She later made a clarification note, writing: "NOT expecting!!!…. although I can see how the above text reads like that. *I must proof read better, perhaps – out loud."

Patrick, 37, and Rodgers, 35, began dating in January 2018. The couple embarked on a trip to India in April 2018 and Rodgers surprised Patrick with a trip to Paris for her birthday in March.

Patrick never won a race in NASCAR, but she competed well in IndyCar and remains the only woman to ever win a race on Tour.

