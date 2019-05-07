No, Danica Patrick isn't pregnant with Aaron Rodgers' baby
Danica Patrick is putting the pregnancy rumors to rest.
The former NASCAR driver and current girlfriend of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers inadvertently sparked pregnancy rumors by posting a photo of herself with her sister and curiously captioning that the two were discussing a number of topics — particularly children.
My sister Brooke and I sat down for a chat, and it was really good! We covered a lot of topics, especially pertaining to kids, and - I got some good advice! 🙌🏼 Clarification note (many hours after post) - NOT expecting!!!.... although I can see how the above text reads like that. 🤦🏻♀️ *I must proof read better, perhaps - out loud. 🤪
The original message posted by Patrick on Sunday afternoon read: "My sister Brooke and I sat down for a chat, and it was really good! We covered a lot of topics, especially pertaining to kids, and - I got some good advice!"
She later made a clarification note, writing: "NOT expecting!!!…. although I can see how the above text reads like that. *I must proof read better, perhaps – out loud."
Patrick, 37, and Rodgers, 35, began dating in January 2018. The couple embarked on a trip to India in April 2018 and Rodgers surprised Patrick with a trip to Paris for her birthday in March.
Patrick never won a race in NASCAR, but she competed well in IndyCar and remains the only woman to ever win a race on Tour.