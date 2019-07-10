×
Norris and Sainz to continue with McLaren

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    10 Jul 2019, 03:34 IST
McLaren - cropped
McLaren will be unchanged for the 2020 Formula One season

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz will continue to drive for McLaren in the 2020 Formula One season, the team have confirmed.

McLaren sit fourth in the constructors championship this F1 season, but trail leaders Mercedes by over 300 points.

And ahead of the British Grand Prix, McLaren announced they have taken up an option on the contract of Norris, 19, who has enjoyed an impressive debut season.

Like Norris, Sainz will also be staying on for next term, which starts with the 2020 Australian Grand Prix in March.

"Today's announcement provides the team with the continuity to keep pushing forward," McLaren boss Andreas Seidl said.

"The performance of both Carlos and Lando have been a key part of the team's progress.

"Carlos has played a key role in developing the car using his experience, while Lando has got up to speed with the demands of Formula One incredibly quickly and is growing in confidence every weekend.

"This is welcome news for the whole McLaren team and we look forward to continuing our partnership together."

Sainz and Norris occupy seventh and eighth in the drivers' championship standings, with 30 and 22 points respectively.

