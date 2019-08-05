×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Norris 'out of office' as F1 teams take a break

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    05 Aug 2019, 16:54 IST
Norris_cropped
Lando Norris watches on during practice in Hungary.

Lando Norris posted on Twitter to confirm he will be "out of the office" until August 29 as Formula One takes a mid-season break.

Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix - won by Lewis Hamilton - was the final race in the first half of the calendar for 2019, with the teams not resuming action until the end of August.

McLaren driver Norris came ninth at the Hungaroring, his fifth top-10 finish in his debut F1 campaign while working alongside Carlos Sainz Jr.

The British teenager now gets the chance to take a well-earned rest and used a familiar e-mail message to confirm he will be on holiday prior to the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

"Thank you for your email. I will be out of the office from 05/08 to 29/08 and will have limited access to my email. If this is urgent, please contact McLaren," he tweeted.

"I will do my best to respond promptly to your email when I return.

"Best Regards, Lando"

Norris has amassed 24 points this year to sit in 10th place in the drivers' standings. Reigning champion Hamilton leads the way on 250, putting him on course for a third successive title.

Advertisement
Norris and Sainz to continue with McLaren
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Bottas & Hamilton hope numbers game can topple Verstappen
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton & Bottas in a league of their own
RELATED STORY
Verstappen storms to first career pole in Hungary
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Fernando Alonso wins big at Spa, boosts chances of F1 return
RELATED STORY
Bottas edges out home hope Hamilton for dramatic pole at Silverstone
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Can Leclerc shake up season and end Ferrari pain?
RELATED STORY
Hamilton eases to pole in France as Vettel struggles to seventh
RELATED STORY
Vettel: I did not get the best out of the car
RELATED STORY
This one was missing! – Verstappen savours 'incredible' first F1 pole
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us