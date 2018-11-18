×
Ogier wins sixth straight WRC title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    18 Nov 2018, 12:36 IST
SebastienOgier - Cropped
Sebastien Ogier

Sebastien Ogier clinched his sixth straight World Rally Championship (WRC) title in Australia on Sunday.

The French M-Sport Ford WRT driver finished fifth at the Rally Australia to secure yet another championship in what was his final race for the team, with the 34-year-old returning to Citroen beginning next season.

With 219 points, Ogier finished clear of Thierry Neuville (201) and Ott Tanak (181) in the standings.

Ogier has won every WRC title since 2013 and is now only three behind record nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb.

"It's been an incredible season, so close. Not so long ago we were thinking it was going to be tough to grab this title but we never gave up," he said.

"We gave everything, with a fantastic team behind us who kept fighting and in the end we grabbed it in the last rally. It's so emotional."

Jari-Matti Latvala (Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT) clinched his first win of the season at the final stop of the campaign.

