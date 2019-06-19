×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Out of control' Lorenzo told to calm down after crash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    19 Jun 2019, 16:36 IST
JorgeLorenzo - cropped
Repsol Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo

Jack Miller has urged "out of control" MotoGP rival Jorge Lorenzo to calm down after his crash at the Catalunya Grand Prix.

Lorenzo has repeatedly caused chaos in warm-up laps in recent weeks, angering Miller in Mugello and Vinales – as well as team-mate Marc Marquez – in Barcelona with manoeuvres they deemed to be dangerous.

The Repsol Honda rider then clipped Andrea Dovizioso and wiped out Vinales and Valentino Rossi in the process in the race on Sunday.

Vinales said the three-time MotoGP champion made a "rookie mistake" and Miller has called on Lorenzo to temper his aggression.

"The guy is out of control on warm-up laps - it's ridiculous," Pramac Racing's Miller said, as reported by Motorsport.com.

"He f****** block-passed me in Mugello. In Jerez, he near on T-boned his team-mate [Marquez] on the warm-up lap at turn six badly.

"He needs to calm down on the warm-up laps. He's full on. He's had like four crashes on out-laps this year - that says he's pushing a little too hard on the first lap on the tyre.

"I don't know, I think it's just him being a fool. There's no rhyme nor reason for it."

Advertisement
MotoGP Raceweek: Triumphant Marquez defends apologetic Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo suffers big crash in Qatar practice
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Vinales storms to Qatar pole as Lorenzo crashes again
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Lorenzo collision gifts Marquez victory in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: 6 Most memorable races of Jorge Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Quartararo claims pole 11 days after surgery
RELATED STORY
NASCAR: No changes planned as result of Kyle Larson's Talladega crash
RELATED STORY
Kyle Larson on wild Talladega crash: 'I didn’t know if it would ever stop'
RELATED STORY
WEC 2018: Fan captures a horrific airborne crash of an LMP1 car at Spa
RELATED STORY
Mira Erda says her father helped her along in her motorsports journey
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us