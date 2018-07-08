Perera, Tharani share spoils on Day 2 of JK Tyre National Racing Round 1

By Bharat Sharma

Coimbatore, July 8 (PTI) Sri Lankan driver Bryan Perera revelled in the rain, winning two races in the elite class as round one of the 21st JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship concluded here today.

Tharani, who had won the only Euro JK 18 race held on Saturday, made a valiant comeback in the fourth and final race to catch up with Perera in the drivers' standings.

Mumbai's Nayan Chatterjee stayed right behind the leaders by making the podium thrice on Sunday, grabbing the second place twice and the third place once. Another Chennai racer, Ashwin Datta, enjoyed a good run, finishing second in Race 4 and third in Race 2 and 3.

Perera recorded the day's fastest lap in Race 3, taking just 1:00.279 minutes in his Euro JK 18 car.

The LGB 4 too proved to be a tantalising affair, with Delhi's Rohit Khanna and Chennai's Raghul Rangsamy winning one race each. Chennai's Vishnu Prasad had won Race 1 on Saturday, to produce three different winners over the weekend.

Vishnu and Kolhapur's Chittesh Mandody took the second and third places in both the races to pick up valuable points.

In the Suzuki Gixxer Cup, Joseph Matthew continued his imperious run, remaining unbeaten over this weekend too. He finished the 10 laps in 14:16.799 minutes, recording his quickest time of 1:23.411 minutes in Lap 6 for his second straight victory.

Syed Muzamil Ali (Bengaluru) and Malsawmdawngliana (Aizawl), who finished third and second last evening, swapped places in Race 2 to finish on the same number of points.

RESULTS:

Euro JK 18, Race 2: 1. Bryan Perera (Sri Lanka, 14:15.491); 2. Nayan Chatterjee (Mumbai, 14:17,261); 3. Ashwin Datta (Chennai, 14:23.294)

Euro JK 18, Race 3: 1. Bryan Perera (Sri Lanka, 14:15.491); 2. Nayan Chatterjee (Mumbai, 15:26.377); 3. Ashwin Datta (Chennai, 15:29.942)

Euro JK 18, Race 4: 1. Karthik Tharani (Chennai, 15:33.789); 2. Ashwin Datta (Chennai, 15:34.334); Nayan Chatterjee (Mumbai, 15:34.403)

LGB 4, Race 2: 1. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport; 21:56.544); Chittesh Mandody (Kolhapur, 21:57.698); 3. Vishnu Prasad (MSport; 18:03844)

LGB 4, Race 3: 1. Rohit Khanna (Dark Don, 16:56.965); 2. Chittesh Mandody (Kolhapur, 16:59.249); 3. Vishnu Prasad (MSport; 17:02.297)

Suzuki Gixxer Cup, Race 2: 1. Joseph Matthew (Chennai; 14:16.799), 2. Syed Muzamil Ali (Bengaluru; 14:18.749); 3. Malsawmdawngliana (Aizawl; 14:19.122)

Red Bull Rookie, Race 2: 1. Zothanmawia (Aizawl; 14:36.129), 2. Jerome Vanlalrengpuia (Mizoram; 15:04.514); 3. Andy Lalhmangaihsang (Aizawl; 15:13.479)