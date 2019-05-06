×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rain postpones NASCAR race at Dover to Monday

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    06 May 2019, 03:56 IST
Rain delay at Dover International Speedway
Rain delay at Dover International Speedway

Rain has postponed Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

The race will now be run on Monday.

Persistent rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon led to the Gander RV 400 being pushed back a day.

NASCAR race results can become official if rain interrupts the event after it reaches the halfway point, but the sanctioning body has a policy of not starting a race unless officials believe there is a chance to complete the entire distance.

Given that there are no lights at Dover, NASCAR quickly ran out of time to dry the track and start the race on Sunday.

But fans who braved the rain delay and dreary conditions were treated to some unexpected moments, such as a visit to the grandstands by reigning NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole after posting a new track record in qualifying.

Advertisement
NASCAR at Dover: Rain postpones race to Monday
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Dover: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for Gander RV 400
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Dover: Hendrick Motorsports pays tribute to UNC Charlotte victims
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Dover: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Gander RV 400
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Dover: Chase Elliott wins pole one week after Talladega win
RELATED STORY
NASCAR News: Single-Car Qualifying for all Series is Back!
RELATED STORY
The Clash at Daytona results: Jimmie Johnson wins rain-shortened exhibition race
RELATED STORY
NASCAR will now disqualify race winners that fail post-race inspection
RELATED STORY
Johnson wins rain-shortened Clash at Daytona
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Closest Finishes in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series History at Talladega Superspeedway
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us