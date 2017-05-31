Rossi determined to race despite 'severe' pain

Following a motocross crash, Valentino Rossi concedes his involvement in this weekend's Italian Grand Prix is in doubt.

by Omnisport News 31 May 2017, 22:37 IST

Movistar Yamaha's Valentino Rossi.

Valentino Rossi is determined to take his place on the grid at the Italian Grand Prix despite being in "severe" pain following a motocross accident.

Movistar Yamaha rider Rossi is a seven-time winner at Mugello but is unsure whether he will be fit to take part this weekend.

A fitness check on Thursday is crucial to his hopes of making the race but the seven-time MotoGP champion concedes he is still feeling the effects of the crash that occurred last week.

"Unfortunately I crashed while I was training on a motocross bike," he said. "The pain in the abdomen and in the chest is still severe.

"Fortunately, my condition is improving day by day and this allows me to think a bit more positively about the Mugello weekend.

"My desire to be at the start of the Italian GP is so strong and I'm working on recovering as soon as possible.

"It will not be easy but I still have a few days to continue the treatment.

"On Thursday I will have to do the medical check-up to get the okay to go on the track.

"If all is well, I will ride my YZR-M1 on Friday to really understand my condition. I will do my best to be on track Sunday, for sure."