×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rossi keen to 'change something' after poor practice

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    01 Jun 2019, 03:46 IST
ValentinoRossi - cropped
Valentino Rossi at Mugello

Valentino Rossi finished 18th in Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix and acknowledged he needed to find a solution heading into the weekend.

At his home event at Mugello, the seven-time MotoGP champion endured a difficult start to the week as he went 12th fastest in FP1 and then dropped further down the standings in FP2.

Rossi was 0.994 seconds off Pramac Racing's Francesco Bagnaia and he reflected on a tough day.

"It was a difficult day," he said. "I expected to be more competitive, but already from this morning, I wasn't very fast.

"I wasn't able to ride in a very good way and I am slower than last year. We are all very close and for this reason my position is very bad.

"This afternoon, we tried the hard tyres, but anyway the pace isn't fantastic. I am slow in the corner. I don't have the pace. I need to be faster.

"Today we suffered, so tomorrow we will try to change something. Now we will check all the data and see what we can do."

Rossi is fourth in the standings this year but is yet to record a race win in 2019.

Advertisement
Pagenaud holds off Rossi to win Indy 500
RELATED STORY
It is important to give more than maximum – Rossi emotional for Mugello homecoming
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez, Dovizioso and Rossi ready for unpredictable Argentina GP
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo suffers big crash in Qatar practice
RELATED STORY
Indy 500 2019: Preview, Start Time, Live Stream Details, Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez will be 'safer' in Le Mans race
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Vinales storms to Qatar pole as Lorenzo crashes again
RELATED STORY
Vettel plays down impressive Ferrari practice performance
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez secures pole in France despite crash
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Masterful Marquez continues Austin dominance with seventh pole
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us