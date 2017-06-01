Rossi passed fit for Mugello

In a huge boost for home fans at Mugello, Movistar Yamaha have confirmed Valentino Rossi is fit to race in the Italian Grand Prix.

by Omnisport News 01 Jun 2017, 18:07 IST

Valentino Rossi has been declared fit to race on home soil at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, after injuring himself in a motocross accident last week.

Rossi, who crashed while training on a motocross bike, outlined his determination to compete at Mugello on Wednesday, despite admitting he was still suffering from "severe" pain in his abdomen and chest.

A statement from Movistar Yamaha on Thursday confirmed Rossi will be able to take a full part in the race weekend.

It read: "Earlier this afternoon the nine-time world champion underwent a routine medical check-up at the Autodromo del Mugello.

"VR46 fans from all over the world can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that FIM medical director, Dr Giancarlo Di Filippo, the chief medical Officer of the Mugello circuit, Dr Remo Barbagli and the MotoGP medical director, Dr Angel Charte, have found Rossi to be in a suitable condition to take part in his home grand prix, starting with tomorrow's free practice sessions."

Rossi has won at Mugello on seven occasions and currently sits third in the championship standings, behind team-mate Maverick Vinales and Dani Pedrosa.