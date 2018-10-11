×
Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team announces four-rider squad for Dakar 2019

7   //    11 Oct 2018, 20:51 IST

Rabat, Oct 11 (PTI) Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team on Thursday announced a four-rider squad for the Dakar Rally 2019, scheduled to take place between January 6 to 17 in Peru.

The team includes the experienced Metge brothers -- Michael and Adrien -- from France, Enduro Champion Lorenzo Santolino from Spain and an Indian rider will also be a part of the rally.

The team will be riding specially built RTR 450 rally motorcycles. With strong performances, this year in the Baja Aragon, PanAfrica Rally & Rally of Morocco, the SHERCO TVS Rally Factory Team is aiming for a top-10 finish at Dakar 2019.

Lorenzo Santolino will be participating for the first time in Dakar, while it will be the 6th Dakar for Michael Metge and 4th for Adrien Metge.

India's Aravind KP is recovering from the injury sustained during PanAfrica rally. He will undergo a fitness test on Oct 26th in France post which the team will decide on his selection. If Aravind KP is not selected, the team will have the option to select another Indian rider for the squad.

Dakar rally 2019, in its 41st Edition, is the annual international Rally-Raid the ultimate test of man and machine. This year, unlike the previous editions, the rally will cover only one country Peru.

It will see the riders starting from Lima, cruising through terrains of Pisco, San Juan de Marcona, Arequipa and Moquegua, covering a total distance of over 5000 km

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Fetching more content...
