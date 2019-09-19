Struggling Haas retain Grosjean alongside Magnussen for 2020

Haas driver Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will drive for Haas again in the 2020 Formula One season, the team have confirmed.

Grosjean featured in the outfit's debut campaign in 2016, alongside Esteban Gutierrez, before Magnussen joined him the following year.

Haas have now announced an unchanged line-up for a fourth consecutive season despite a tough 2019.

Grosjean has retired six times in 14 races and lies 17th in the drivers' championship, with Magnussen only one place better off.

Team boss Gunther Steiner had earlier acknowledged Haas were considering alternative options to Grosjean, with Nico Hulkenberg available as Esteban Ocon takes his Renault seat.

"We've had our challenges this season, but we'll use both the experience of last year and this year to move forward into 2020," Grosjean said as his position was secured.

Magnussen added: "I've had the comfort of knowing I'd be continuing with the team in 2020 and that's very much been a positive throughout what's often been a difficult 2019 season.

"Knowing we can work to make things better, improve our understanding of our situation, and get back to the level of competitiveness we showed last season – these are the things that excite me about 2020."