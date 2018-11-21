Team Champions set to become the largest team in the history of Indian Rallying

Shahid Salman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 54 // 21 Nov 2018, 13:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team Champions - Rally of Arunachal 2018

Photo Credits: Machu Machaiah Max

Team Champions has been turning heads since their debut at the South India rally 2018 earlier this year. The private team run by the Champions group are all set to become the largest team in the history of the Indian National Rally Championship.

The CEO of Team Champions, Vamcy Merla said

" We will have 14 cars for the upcoming Coffee Day Rally at Chikmagalur where seven cars will run under the Team Champions banner while the rest of the drivers are a part of the talent hunt program I had promised earlier. "

The cars in the talent hunt program are from Chettinad Sporting and will be backed by Champions and Vasundhara Groups.

The team performed exceptionally well in the rally of Arunachal where they bagged three podiums with Dean Mascarenhas finishing overall third and winning in the INRC-3 class.

"Our star driver Bopaiah Kongettira had a very strong run until his unfortunate crash and also Suhem Kabeer who was leading the INRC-3 class had a crash due to aquaplaning. Crashes are a part of the sport and I was so glad to see all our drivers gunning for the podium in the rally"

"In a bid to improve our performance most of our VW Polo's will feature a brand new engine for this rally. I was surprised and really happy to hear from Mahindra Adventure's star co-driver Musa Sherif who currently navigates for Gaurav Gill, as has promised to offer his expertise on co-driving to the members of the team."

Samrat Yadav, Aditya Thakur, Vikram Gowda, Lanu Sanen, and Fabid Ahmer will be driving in the rally as part of the talent hunt and the best performers will stand a chance to win a sponsored seat for the 2019 season. I'm also open to talented rally drivers who are in need of financial support.

Vamcy himself will be seen driving a Honda CRV in the four-wheel drive cup in the coffee plantations of Chikamagalur.

Team Champions Drivers List for Round-4 of INRC

Dean Mascarenhas: INRC-3 Druva Chandrashekar: INRC-3 Bopaiah Kongettira: INRC-2 Suhem Kabeer: INRC-3 Michu Ganapathy: INRC-1 Ritesh Guttedar: INRC-1 Adith K.C: FMSCI 2WD CUP Vamcy Merla: FMSCI 4WD CUP