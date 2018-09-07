Teja, Rangasamy win titles with race to spare

Chennai, Sep 7 (PTI): Chennai's Srinivas Teja and Raghul Rangasamy of Mamallapuram sealed the titles in Super Stock class of saloon cars and Esteem Cup respectively in the fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI national racing championship at the MMRT track at nearby Sriperumbudur Friday.

The two, belonging to Performance Racing team,won the titles with a race to spare.

A second-place finish behind Deepak Ravikumar (Infinite Piston) ensured the title for 25-year-old Teja as he took his tally to an unbeatable 106 points.

Ravikumar moved to second position in the championship with 76.5 points, ahead of Bengalurus Varun Anekar (Race Concepts, 75) and the duo will be fighting it out in the second race tomorrow.

Anekar, who enjoyed a huge lead, in todays race, retired when the throttle cable snapped in the sixth lap.

Rangasamy, a versatile racer though just 25, capped another fine season by sealing the title in the Esteem Cup, taking an insurmountable lead after scoring his seventh win in 10 starts this season.

He had won the Super Stock and Formula LGB 1300 titles in 2016 besides finishing second runner-up in the MRF F1600.

Ravikumar registered a double, claiming the Super Stock and the Formula LGB 1300 races but it was overshadowed due to the efforts of Teja and Rangasamy.

However, the title fight in the LGB 1300 class is between Ashwin Datta (Momentum Motorsports, 136 points) and Sohil Shah (M Sport, 135) who finished fourth and fifth, respectively, going into tomorrows second race.

Mumbais Nayan Chatterjee took pole position in the MRF F1600 category with a hot lap of 01minute, 39.432seconds, ahead of Raghul Rangasamy and Chennais Goutham Parekh.

The winner of the championship, which concludes on Sunday, earns a ticket to the Mazda Road to Indy Shootout in the United States later this year.

Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) snatched the pole position in the premier Indian Touring Cars class, driving a car that went through a few subtle aero changes since the previous round.

His arch-rival Arjun Narendran, also from Coimbatore, and Arka Motorsports team-mate Ashish Ramaswamy, the championship leader from Bengaluru, qualified second and third respectively for tomorrows race.

Meanwhile, veteran racers Vicky Chandhok (Chennai), who scored two podiums during last week in the Caterham 7 Asia Zonal Championship, and B Vijayakumar (Coimbatore), besides Salems Kasha Sai are the three Indian entries in this weekends double-header.

In todays free practice session, Sri Lankan Sheran Fernando was the quickest, followed by Vijayakumar, Chandhok, Andew Jude Choksy (Sri Lanka) and Kasha Sai.

The fourth round of the Formula 4 South-East Asia championship also got underway with a free practice session that leader Alessandro Ghritetti (France) topped.

Results (Provisional, all 8 laps unless mentioned): Formula LGB 1300 (Race-1): Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai) (15mins, 42.479secs); 2. A Balaprasath (Coimbatore) (15:43.087);

3. Sai Sanjay (Salem) (15:48.496).

Super Stock (Race-1): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (Infinite Piston) (16:41.287); 2. Srinivas Teja (Performance Racing) (17:02.783); 3. Kasha Sai (Arka Motorsports) (17:05.700).

Indian Junior Touring Cars (Race-1): 1. Chrys DSouza (Unimek Racing) (17:11.446); 2. Prabhu AS (Arka Motorsports) (17:27.207); 3. Nikunj Vagh (Team N1) (17:54.575).

Esteem Cup (Race-1): 1. Raghul Rangasamy (Performance Racing) (16:42.575); 2 Lea Daran (Performance Racing) (18:00.485).

Qualifying MRF F1600: 1. Nayan Chatterjee (Mumbai) (01:39.432); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (Mamallapuram) (01:39.523); 3. Goutham Parekh (Chennai) (01:39.623).

Indian Touring Cars : 1. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) (01:52.311); 2. Arjun Narendran (Arka Motorsports) (01:52.668);3 Ashish Ramaswamy (Arka Motorsports) (01:53.922).

Turbo: 1. Karthik Tharani (Chennai) (01:54.179); 2. Rayomand Banajee (Mumbai) (01:55.560); 3. Ishaan Dodhiwala (Hyderabad) (01:56.312)