Tense Spielberg triumph one of my best, says Lorenzo

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 12 Aug 2018, 22:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ducati star Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo celebrated one of his best MotoGP victories after pipping Marc Marquez in a dramatic final lap at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Ducati rider, who will team up with Marquez at Repsol Honda next year, clinched his third win of the 2018 season at the Red Bull Ring to continue his upturn in form.

And Sunday's triumph was a personal highlight for Lorenzo, who has now moved from fifth to third in the championship standings.

"Brno was fantastic, but it was not completely sweet because the victory was very close," he told BT Sport.

"This time it was a fantastic victory, one of my best victories. Fighting with Marc is so difficult."

Discussing his tactics in the one-on-one battle late in the race, Lorenzo added: "I still have a lot of tension from the race. If you want to fight with Marc, you have to have a lot of concentration and aggression.

"Luckily for me now, the feeling with the bike is fantastic. I know the bike very well and I knew how to manage the tyres, the pace of the race.

"We were both very, very strong. [Marquez] was strong at turn three, he always overtook me there and blocked me.

"In the last few laps, he let me have the outside and I just had to open the gas a little bit. I tried to push to the limit so he could not pass me.

"It was a little bit unexpected. I don't think Marc expected me to take him on the outside."