Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tense Spielberg triumph one of my best, says Lorenzo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    12 Aug 2018, 22:04 IST
JorgeLorenzo - cropped
Ducati star Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo celebrated one of his best MotoGP victories after pipping Marc Marquez in a dramatic final lap at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Ducati rider, who will team up with Marquez at Repsol Honda next year, clinched his third win of the 2018 season at the Red Bull Ring to continue his upturn in form.

And Sunday's triumph was a personal highlight for Lorenzo, who has now moved from fifth to third in the championship standings.

"Brno was fantastic, but it was not completely sweet because the victory was very close," he told BT Sport.

"This time it was a fantastic victory, one of my best victories. Fighting with Marc is so difficult."

Discussing his tactics in the one-on-one battle late in the race, Lorenzo added: "I still have a lot of tension from the race. If you want to fight with Marc, you have to have a lot of concentration and aggression.

"Luckily for me now, the feeling with the bike is fantastic. I know the bike very well and I knew how to manage the tyres, the pace of the race.

"We were both very, very strong. [Marquez] was strong at turn three, he always overtook me there and blocked me.

"In the last few laps, he let me have the outside and I just had to open the gas a little bit. I tried to push to the limit so he could not pass me.

"It was a little bit unexpected. I don't think Marc expected me to take him on the outside."

Omnisport
NEWS
Lorenzo triumphs in Austria after gripping Marquez battle
RELATED STORY
Marquez holds off Dovizioso charge to claim Austrian pole
RELATED STORY
Two in a row for dominant Lorenzo in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Marquez ready to attack in 'Ducati-land'
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo wins Catalonia GP ahead of Marquez
RELATED STORY
Ducati men hail 'perfect' race in Brno
RELATED STORY
Marquez expects Lorenzo to competitive with Honda
RELATED STORY
Marquez wins Assen thriller after early Lorenzo heroics
RELATED STORY
Marquez crash allows Lorenzo to end drought in Mugello
RELATED STORY
3-time MotoGP champ Lorenzo to replace Pedrosa at Honda
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us